The college football national polls were supposed to become obsolete when college football went to a four-team playoff system to crown a national champion. But, as someone who has been in that fancy hotel conference room in Dallas to take part in the mock selection process, I can tell you that’s not reality.

Where teams are ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls still have an impact on how people view contending teams. The influence of the polls reaches all the way into that conference room and strongly impacts which teams are afforded a chance to play for a national championship.

That’s why it’s so infuriating that so many people who vote on these polls do such a poor job.

It’s been a crazy first three weeks of the college football season, so opinions are going to vary greatly. But that doesn’t mean undeniable evidence should be ignored.

For instance, almost every media member and coach who has a vote has Oklahoma ranked higher than Ole Miss. That fact alone means we need a whole new voting panel. Here are the resumes of the two teams.

Oklahoma beat Tulane 40-35 in a game that saw the Green Wave take possession of the ball in the final two minutes with a chance to win. Ole Miss beat the same team 61-21 in a game in which neither team scored in the final 23 minutes. In other words, Ole Miss was literally on pace to score 100 points before deciding to take it easy.

Oklahoma routed Western Carolina 76-0, just like Ole Miss beat Austin Peay 54-17. Both teams won by as many points as they wanted.

Oklahoma barely squeezed by Nebraska 23-16, while Ole Miss easily won 43-24 over Louisville, a team most would consider slightly better than Nebraska.

I’m not making the argument that Ole Miss would beat Oklahoma 100 percent of the time. By the end of the season, it’s even conceivable things could change so dramatically that Oklahoma deserves to be ranked ahead of Ole Miss. But the play on the field simply doesn’t support that at this point.

Ole Miss will have a chance to make its case as a playoff contender soon enough. The Rebels have this week off before a visit to No. 1 Alabama.

Oklahoma will simply continue to live off its preseason reputation until one of these near misses results in a loss.

At least Oklahoma has managed to win unimpressively so far this season. Fellow preseason top-five teams Ohio State and Clemson have not been so fortunate. The Buckeyes and Tigers are lucky they have such strong brand recognition. Otherwise, neither would even be in consideration for a top-25 ranking.

What if Northwestern had these results: a 14-point road conference win against Minnesota that was in doubt in the final five minutes; a seven-point home loss against a solid, top-25 Oregon team that was missing its top two defenders; and a home victory over winless Tulsa that was within seven points of the lead with less than three minutes to play? If the name on the jersey was Northwestern instead of Ohio State, there would be no consideration of ranking that team.

How about if Boston College had these results: a close loss to national power Georgia in which neither team scored an offensive touchdown; a blowout of overmatched South Carolina State; and a 14-8 home win over lowly Georgia Tech in which the Yellow Jackets had the ball on the last play with a chance to win? If the name on the jersey said Boston College instead of Clemson, there would be no consideration of ranking that team.

I don’t know that Oklahoma, Ohio State and Clemson won’t end up being the best three teams in the country. Any person who offers an opinion or ranks teams for one of the polls needs to be open to the possibility that things can and do change in the sport every week. But that’s all the more reason to accept that preseason polls that had the Sooners, Buckeyes and Tigers ranked so highly were wrong.

For now, the four teams that have played most like teams that deserve to be in the playoff are:

Georgia. The Bulldogs beat Clemson in a high-profile game and have since taken care of business against UAB and South Carolina the way a contender should. Alabama. The Tide’s win over Florida is one of the top two road victories by any team so far this season. Iowa. The Hawkeyes have been impressive all three weeks, including a road win at Iowa State. Oregon. On Saturday, the Ducks beat Stony Brook (which sounds like it would have high monthly HOA dues). But they do have that win at Ohio State.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 19 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeart app.