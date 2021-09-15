SUBMITTED – Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface the George C. Wallace Tunnels on Interstate 10 Monday night, Sept. 20. Signs and other Traffic Control Devices are being installed this week in preparation for construction activity.

The project scope includes guardrail improvements, resurfacing and the application of a high friction surface treatment within the Wallace Tunnels and the 600 feet of roadway immediately

entering and exiting the tunnel. This project includes restricted, alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. while work is performed. During resurfacing and high friction surface treatment operations that require lane closures, all vehicles over 8 feet in width will receive messaging to detour around the work zone.

I-10 EB detour traffic will utilize Exit 20 (I-65N) and Exit 26B (Water St) and use I-165 to the US 90 Causeway. I-10 WB detour traffic will use Exit 27 to the US 90 Causeway. This

detour is being implemented for the safety of crews and motorists due to restricted lane widths inside the tunnel during those construction operations. This $1.68 million-dollar

project was awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC and is estimated to be completed by late November 2021.