Ron Reams, a veteran broadcast journalist in the Mobile area, has been appointed to serve as a member of the Mobile County Board of Registrars to fill a recent vacancy.



As the name suggests, the board is tasked with overseeing voter registration but also serves other functions of local elections such as counting provisional ballots and providing up-to-date lists of registered voters to poll workers.



As Lagniappe reported this summer, a problem with the list of registered voters during the July 17 primary runoff caused issues at “multiple precincts” in Mobile County, forcing some voters to cast a provisional ballot at the polls unnecessarily.



Each Alabama county has a three-member board of registrars. With the exception of Jefferson County, each member of those boards is appointed by the governor, the state auditor or the commissioner of agriculture.





On Thursday afternoon, State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced that Reams would be taking the place of Virginia Delchamps — a long-time member of the board who resigned Aug. 31. A representative of Secretary of State John Merrill’s office said she had “moved out of state.”



According to county records, Delchamps’ term wasn’t supposed to expire until Sept. 30 2019.

The other members of the board include Chairman Pat Tyrrell, who was appointed by former Gov. Robert Bentley, and Shirley Short — an appointee of Ag Commissioner Jim McMillan.



Reams appointment fills the vacancy left by Delchamps ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.



He’ll be officially sworn into office on Sept. 8 by Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis.

Before his retirement in 2013, Reams was employed for nearly three decades as a broadcast news reporter and producer for various radio and television stations in the Mobile area.

During his career, the Atlanta native worked with Fox 10, NBC 15 and WKRG.



He’s also previously served as the director of community and public relations for the Alabama Coastal Command of The Salvation Army in Mobile.

