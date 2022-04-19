With massive strides by China to bolster its naval forces, the U.S. Navy is facing a steep upward battle to replenish and modernize its fleets, according to retired U.S. Navy Admiral Scott Swift.

The former commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet (2015-18) told Lagniappe it is strides like those being made right here in Alabama’s Port City with the addition of Austal USA’s automated steel shipbuilding facility that will get the U.S. up to speed.

Swift oversaw 140,000 sailors and $500 billion in defense assets as commander of the Pacific Fleet. He first enlisted in the Navy in 1978 and participated in Operations Praying Mantis, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

Swift and Peter Dutton, professor at the U.S. Naval War College, will be hosting an in-person discussion on the state of affairs concerning the South China Sea at the Battle House Renaissance in Mobile on Thursday, April 28, from 5-9 p.m. For more information interested persons can visit www.nwcfoundation.org/events/thechinachallenge/

The event is being hosted by the Mobile Council of the Navy League of the United States, a 160-member organization that works on behalf of local, active-duty sea service members, and the Naval War College Foundation, a not-for-profit founded in 1969 to provide critical funding to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

South China Sea

Dutton believes the next five years will be consequential for the U.S.-China relationship. China has built artificial island bases in the South China Sea for fighter jets, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, lasers and jamming equipment.

Narrowing down tensions with China to the tensions in the South China Sea is often too focused, according to Swift, and he often is trying to broaden the discussion. The sea has become a hotbed of tension as China has continued to test its limits and expand its interests in the region.

“The greatest naval challenges the nation faces is in the Indo-Pacific, but it’s not the only one,” Swift said.

Though there is substantial attention on Russia right now, Swift believes China is the U.S.’s “pacing” competition. He believes China’s interests extend beyond simple land sovereignty claims and are really rooted in a desire to reshape the international rules-based order.

Overall, Swift said, he’s cautious about the current outlook of the tensions in the region, but noted it was his job to focus on the lowest-performing areas in the fleet.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has consistently been likened to the ambitions of China in Taiwan, and there is widespread concern Russia’s actions could embolden China to act. Swift’s greatest fear is that China will apply similar Russian tactics to its efforts against the Taiwan state, which include striking residential targets to push resistance fighters out of the area.

Swift said a U.S. carrier strike group has been operating in the Yellow Sea to send a message to China and North Korea that taking advantage of the conflict in Ukraine will not be tolerated. He said those naval forces are undergirding diplomacy, and noted the U.S. was sending delegations to Taiwan early into the Ukraine conflict to signal the forced reunification of the country to China would not be tolerated. Swift believes the expansion of international sanctions against Russia has ultimately been a setback for China as they see what the ramifications could be for moving on Taiwan.

“[The invasion has] solidified NATO and solidified the U.S.’s position in NATO, which at best was weak and at worst non-supportive,” Swift said. “I think it’s a huge deterrent factor.”

Race to build naval assets

Historically, Swift said, U.S. naval power has represented America’s geopolitical interests. The Navy’s fleet size is now signaling a huge demand for defense contract facilities and dry docks. There are currently 260-280 ships in the U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to Swift, and he said the Navy is seeking to bring it to around 360 with modern technology, even implementing unmanned vessels.

Last week, Austal USA in Mobile opened a 117,000-square-foot steel-hulled ship-manufacturing facility. Over the past 14 years, Austal has commissioned 27 battle-force ships and is aiming to boost its production capability by diversifying into steel.

Swift said Austal is a poster child for what shipbuilders across the nation should be striving for.

“We have to be more efficient and more effective in optimizing the shipbuilding capacity we have now,” Swift said. “There’s not enough capacity to build the number of ships that we need and not enough to maintain the ships that we have.”

Swift said Austal’s modernization efforts to bring automation to shipbuilding and diversifying into steel are “huge.”

According to Swift, China has just one aircraft carrier and is working to develop and perfect two more. He said China has been bolstering its fleet size at an alarming rate, but he doubts they are equipped or built to the standard of the U.S. fleet.

For example, he noted, China hasn’t developed technology to scramble jets off its carrier at night, and replenishing resources at sea is a substantial problem for them. He also said China has made a significant decrease in its land army forces to help pay for naval increases. He said this represents China’s striving toward its external interests in Africa and the Middle East.

“Our strike crew could go 100 days between ports. That’s 40,000 meals a day across seven ships,” Swift said. “There’s no way China could do that.”

Regardless of ship resources, Swift said, the caliber and experience of sailors is a huge factor, and he doubts China or Russia are producing on par with the U.S. He said the Chinese rely heavily on centralized command and that trickles down to its fleets. He said this is a massive disadvantage in crisis situations when individual sailors need to be creative and take ownership.

Swift noted there were two “catastrophic” ship collisions during his tenure as commander — one involving the USS Fitzgerald in June 2017 and the other involving the USS John McCain in August 2017. He said the impacts on other U.S. Navy ships nearly split them in half and resulted in a total of 17 crew deaths.

“But the crews responded and both ships returned to port under their own power,” Swift said. “One of the casualties was the captain of the ship, but the crew turned to the ship in both incidents and represents the strength of our sailors.”