The second episode of Lagniappe’s new podcast, Lagnia-POD, is available to stream now. In this episode, Lagniappe reporter Dale Liesch talks about annexation in Mobile and how it is sure to be a hot issue in the upcoming mayoral race. Sports editor Tommy Hicks tell us all about Senior Bowl and how some local kids are competing in high school bowling tournaments. And co-publishers Rob Holbert and Ashley Trice discuss “cancel culture” as it pertains to local media.

Just click the link below to listen to …