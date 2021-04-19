SUBMITTED — Rev. Adam Hamilton—renowned pastor, nationally-acclaimed spiritual leader, author of over 30 books—will give a lecture on “A Thinking Person’s Guide to the Christian Faith” on Wednesday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church. He will address the questions that have kept many people from faith, while also seeking to make the case for a compelling Christian faith, one that speaks to the intellect as well as the heart.

Rev. Hamilton is the founding pastor of the 22,000-member United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, the largest UMC congregation in the United States. Named one of the “ten people to watch in America’s spiritual landscape” by Religion and Ethics Newsweekly, he is a leading voice for reconciliation and church renewal in mainstream Christianity. Rev. Hamilton has received wide recognition, numerous honorary degrees, and many awards for his leadership both in the United Methodist Church and in the larger community of faith. His books have covered topics ranging from church leadership to Christian ethics to biblical studies. Together they have sold over two million copies. Among his titles are: “Making Sense of the Bible,” “Unafraid: Living with Courage” and “Hope in Uncertain Times.”

The event is free of charge and open to the entire community. Attendees are asked to wear a mask at all times in the building. The lecture will also be live-streamed at dauphinwayumc.org/livestream. A book signing will follow the lecture.

The Dill Lecture Series was established in 2013 by Dauphin Way United Methodist Church Foundation to honor Dr. Stephen Dill and his wife Ruth for their 40 years of service to the church and to the community. The Lecture Series brings to Mobile esteemed speakers to offer their insights and inspiration to the Dauphin Way congregation and to the community at large.

For additional information, please contact Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, 1507 Dauphin Street, at (251) 471-1511, or visit the church website at www.dauphinwayumc.org/dill-lecture.