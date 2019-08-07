To the editor:
I read Gabriel Tynes’s article about playing catch-up with growth in Baldwin County. Baldwin County don’t need no planning. Just cut it down, bulldoze it up, and pave it over.
That’s how to make the most profit. Just like Houston!
Charles Cort
Spanish Fort
