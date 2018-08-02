Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information related to the whereabouts of a Mobile mother who has been missing now for more than two weeks.

Danniella Vian, 25, was last seen at a Shell gas station off Government Boulevard on the evening of July 17. Police say surveillance footage showed Vian driving a Blue 2014 Chevy Cruze that she had purchased earlier that day, but neither she nor the vehicle has been seen since.

The Mobile Police Department has since turned the case over to its homicide unit, but MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste said there is still no evidence suggesting there’s been a murder or even foul play at this point.

Yet, family members do not believe Vian left of her own volition and have released a journal entry she purportedly wrote a month before her disappearance showing future goals for herself and her 4-year-old daughter, Cora.



Now, more than two weeks after the search began, Battiste said MPD investigators have exhausted almost all of their leads and are looking to the community for any information that could lead to Vian’s safe return.

“We’ve entered all of Daniella’s information into all of the national databases that we can, and at this point, we’re trying to keep the community engaged,” he said during a press conference Thursday morning. “We would certainly like to reconnect her with her child. Her mother and inlaws are very concerned about her, her friends are very concerned about her, and as a community, we need to be concerned about her as well.”



While little information has been released by MPD, Battiste did say Thursday that Vian does not have a history running away or leaving town with notifying anyone.

Her family has also said they didn’t notice any strange behavior leading up to Vian’s disappearance on July 17, either.



“One thing about it, we’re continuing to check potential areas that she would have traveled through and doing everything we can to find anything that might assist us in any kind of way,” Battiste said. “We’re using every available resource that we have to bring Daniella home alive. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Anyone one information on Vian’s disappearance or her current whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD at 251-208-7211. The $2,000 reward is being put up by Crimestoppers of Southwest Alabama.



