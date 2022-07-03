A Mobile city councilman was arrested and booked into Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette at around 9:34 a.m. today.
District 4 City Councilman Ben Reynolds, 37, was arrested on a public intoxication charge.
Reynolds is serving his first term on the council after winning a 2021 election for the seat vacated by retiring John Williams. District 4 stretches from just east of Interstate 65 into parts of Theodore.
Few details have been released at this time. When more details become available, the story will be updated.
