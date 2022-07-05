A Mobile city councilman arrested for public intoxication over the Fourth of July weekend will “continue to focus on the job” he was elected to do in his district, he said in a statement Tuesday morning.

In the statement, District 4 City Councilman Ben Reynolds said he was a passenger on a boat in Orange Beach on Saturday, July 2 when he was arrested at around dusk. He was taken to Orange Beach jail and then transported to the Baldwin County jail the following morning and booked into the system at around 9:30 a.m. He was later released.

“​​There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been,” he said in the statement. “I would like to acknowledge the very difficult job our law enforcement officers are charged with and the fact that many of their decisions have to be made in less-than-optimal situations.”

In the statement, Reynolds hinted at being found not guilty in the future.

“As I move forward in this process and the judicial system is able to take a more deliberate, thorough view of the evidence, I am confident justice will be served,” the statement read.