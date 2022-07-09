Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds was disruptive while Alabama State Troopers conducted a field sobriety test on the operator of a boat he was riding in before his July 2 arrest for public intoxication, Baldwin County court documents indicate.

Reynolds was arrested in the water near Boggy Point boat launch in Orange Beach after the boat he was a passenger in was pulled over by troopers at 8 p.m. on July 2. While troopers were conducting a field sobriety test on the operator of the vessel, Reynolds interrupted more than once, according to the arrest warrant.

“As the trooper began field sobriety with the operator, Reynolds loudly interrupted the trooper,” the warrant reads. “Reynolds was told to stop interrupting, argued some, then again was told to stop talking.”

Shortly after the trooper began the sobriety tests again, Reynolds interrupted. At this point, according to the warrant, the trooper got a “very strong” smell of alcohol from Reynolds’ breath. Reynolds admitted to having had drinks that day.

“Reynolds, being in the public and on a vessel allowing an impaired person drive was considered a danger to himself and (was) arrested for public intox,” the warrant reads.

Reynolds was taken to the jail in Orange Beach and was transported the next morning to the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette. He was booked into the county lockup at around 9:30 a.m. on July 3 and was released a short time later.

Prior to the council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, Reynolds released a statement about the arrest on council letterhead. He also spent the duration of his comment period at the meeting reading from the statement.

“​​There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been,” he said in the statement. “I would like to acknowledge the very difficult job our law enforcement officers are charged with and the fact that many of their decisions have to be made in less-than-optimal situations.”

In the statement, Reynolds also hinted that he would be found not guilty when all the evidence is examined.

“As I move forward in this process and the judicial system is able to take a more deliberate, thorough view of the evidence, I am confident justice will be served,” the statement read.