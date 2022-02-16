Water fraud and speed traps

We’re back for another episode of the Lagnia-POD.

• Kicking things off we address the attempted dress down of Lagniappe during a District Attorney press conference last week.

• Tommy Hicks talks Super Bowl LVI and robots behind the plate.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

• Shifting into a lightning round, the editorial team reviews the town of Summerdale’s sizable earnings on traffic tickets, Mardi Gras, mint MoonPies and more.

All this and more by hitting play…