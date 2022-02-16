Water fraud and speed traps
We’re back for another episode of the Lagnia-POD.
• Kicking things off we address the attempted dress down of Lagniappe during a District Attorney press conference last week.
• Tommy Hicks talks Super Bowl LVI and robots behind the plate.
Advertisements
• Shifting into a lightning round, the editorial team reviews the town of Summerdale’s sizable earnings on traffic tickets, Mardi Gras, mint MoonPies and more.
All this and more by hitting play…
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here