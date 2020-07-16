SUBMITTED — Foley residents Richard “Dick” Dayton announced his campaign for Foley City Council this week. Dayton retired to Foley in 2013 after a career in brand expansion and business development. He served as national franchise sales manager for Matco Tools from 1992 until his retirement in 2013.

Dayton moved into Lake View/Gardens Property Owners Association (POA) and became active in the board of directors, he said in a news release. He has served as president, vice president, chairman of the architectural review committee and as a committee member on the POA board.

“As an appointee of the Board of Directors, after my term of office expired, I negotiated the Memo of Understanding with DSLD Home Builders that encompasses all of the 94 new residences being constructed in the addition known as Lake View Gardens,” he said. “This memo establishes the Covenants and membership in the Lake View Estates POA for the residents of Lake View Gardens.”

Dayton has an A/S degree from the University of Cincinnati, a MBA from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and carried professional certifications from the International Franchise Association and International Business Brokers Association.

“I am seeking election to the office of City Council of Foley, Alabama in District 3m” he said. “This is the fastest growing District in Foley and represents many opportunities to serve the residents going forward.”

The municipal elections in Baldwin County are scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 25. Qualification for candidates ends Tuesday, July 21.