When former U.S. Attorney Richard Moore invited Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich and Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters to stand alongside him at a news conference as he announced his retirement from public service Feb. 22, it wasn’t because he needed their moral support.

In a conversation with Lagniappe during his last few hours in office Friday, Moore explained the news conference wasn’t even about his retirement. Rather, it was a display of a partnership Moore believes has strengthened between federal and local law enforcement agencies under his relatively brief tenure, a partnership he hopes is maintained under a President Joe Biden-appointed successor.

“When Jeff Sessions asked me to be chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee — a committee that was 15 to 18 U.S. Attorneys nationwide — what we had to do right off the bat was try to regain the alignment between U.S. Attorneys and law enforcement across the country,” Moore said. “Because the perception — and I think the reality — was the Obama administration had a different philosophy of law enforcement than the Trump administration … There was a disconnect in the [Obama] administration.”

Moore acknowledged the Department of Justice tends to adopt “different philosophies” under Republican versus Democratic presidential administrations, but “whatever your philosophy is, if you don’t have some consensus between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement, you’re not going to have the operational results that we have had in the last three and a half years.”

Moore, one of the first U.S. Attorneys nominated by President Donald Trump in June 2017, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Sept. 14, 2017. He was sworn in later that month by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kristi K. DuBose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile has jurisdiction over 13 counties and a staff of roughly 63 employees, including 30 attorneys, Moore said.

“The natural pattern is that people go off into their own fiefdom and don’t cooperate, but we worked on that and we worked on it very hard,” he said. “I’ll just say, we were aligned in our philosophy about law enforcement, we were aligned in terms of what the primary objective should be. Our view was to focus on the most dangerous element in the community, those we typically call trigger-pullers, people who are really dangerous and violent. Our focus became, if they’ve committed federal offenses, to remove them from the community so we can do the kind of seeding social work you need to do to avoid another crop of trigger-pullers.”

As Rich noted in the news conference, the Southern District of Alabama led the nation in per-capita gun-related convictions under Moore’s tenure. One highlight of the partnership Moore has repeatedly cited was last year’s indictment of 41 individuals known as the Crossley Hills Drug Trafficking Organization, as well as a previous indictment of 19 other suspects in an unrelated drug organization in Selma.

“If you build trust and you respect each other, you’re accountable to each other,” he said. “Then when you have an opportunity to do a big operation that takes up a lot of resources, people don’t squabble about who gets the credit, they don’t worry about who’s got to do most of the work. And it’s a beautiful thing to watch, and the result is that the community is much safer.”

Although the Crossley Hills case originated as a human trafficking investigation, Moore said it evolved into a drug case after agencies agreed they could target more suspects.

“You have to have the right framework — concept, construct, vision — for dismantling an organization, as opposed to going after onesies and twosies,” he said. “But to answer [the] question, we really had a shift in our perspective. It’d be better if we can wrap up everybody that’s involved in an organization if we have the evidence to make the tie. We can’t just allege you’re a part of this conspiracy and this group; you got to go do the hard work. And we did that in this case.”

Among the U.S. Attorney’s other objectives are prosecuting civil rights violations, and Moore said his cozy relationship with local law enforcement agencies has not stopped him from investigating officers accused of excessive uses of force. Moore noted his office recently prosecuted a Clarke County deputy for punching and pepper-spraying an elderly, handcuffed, psychiatric patient, and also a Selma police officer who assaulted a motorist. While he admitted his office would typically investigate officer-involved shootings if there was a civil rights concern, he would not disclose whether his office was actively involved in any such investigations now or in the past.

“When law enforcement officers don’t adhere to the highest standards that are set for them, the U.S. Attorney’s Office should be the first ones to aggressively go after them, which we have done,” he said. “And then the other part of this is, you can’t have law enforcement that treats a community like they’re all criminals. You can’t go in with Gestapo-like tactics and jerk bystanders or family members around.”

Similarly, Moore also conceded U.S. Attorneys have the authority to prosecute public corruption, but he said they’ve received no complaints during his time in office.

“You would think there is no public corruption,” he said, recalling that during his time as an assistant U.S. Attorney under Sessions between 1985 and 2003, “that’s a lot of what I did.”

“So what changed? I guess there are a number of theories about that, but I’m pretty sure it doesn’t mean that we don’t have public corruption anymore. The [Federal Bureau of Investigation], the primary agency that investigates those complaints, their priorities have changed. They still work those cases, but they don’t have the intelligence base they used to have, and I think that’s unfortunate.”

Coincidentally, on Monday, the FBI announced two former school superintendents in the Middle District of Alabama were being charged with fraud related to virtual learning. In a news release, Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said, “public corruption remains the FBI’s top criminal priority because public officials must be trusted to do their jobs with honesty and integrity. The citizens of Alabama should rest assured that the FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate corruption at every level and hold accountable those officials who violate the public’s trust and use their position for profit or gain.”

For 14 years before he was named U.S. Attorney, Moore served a presidential appointment as the independent inspector general of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where he presided over the investigation of the Kingston coal ash spill.

“It was an eye-opener for me because in my view, I saw the worst of corporate behavior when something like that happens,” he recalled. “I wrote most of the report and ended up testifying as a key witness for the landowners against TVA. I told Congress they put money ahead of safety, they knew they had issues and they were lax, they stiff-armed the state regulators and it was just a travesty.”

Moore said similar situations continue to exist nationwide including in Alabama, and he doesn’t “feel confident at all” Alabama Power’s plans to “cap in place” coal ash ponds rather than excavating them will ensure public safety and environmental health.

“I think in all likelihood [the ponds] are going to leach out, [heavy metals] are going to get in the drinking water, and it’s not a level playing field in terms of finding out what the true amount of contamination is,” he said. “The corporate power tends to be more influential in my opinion and that’s a real problem. If I had a magic wand and could make the decision, I’d dig that stuff all up and move it out.”

Moore also spoke about his report which found civil rights violations in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

“If those prisons are hellholes where you are putting people for extended periods of time but they will eventually get out, you’re creating monsters,” he said. “Any platitudes about trying to prevent recidivism after you expose people to those conditions, that really becomes laughable. Alabama is better than this. It’s hard to figure out what the solutions are but eventually, some federal judge is likely to start turning people loose if we don’t do better.”

On Monday, a Senate committee advanced the confirmation of Merrick Garland as attorney general, and a full floor vote is expected within weeks. Vacant U.S. Attorney positions nationwide should be filled by the summer.

Meanwhile, although Moore personally enjoys saddling up the horses on his Baldwin County property, he doesn’t expect to ride off into the sunset.

“I’m 68 and fully vested in our federal retirement system, so I have the option of not going out and trying to have a job,” he said. “But I am interested in good government and I like good leadership when I see it, so I’m probably going to support other people where I can help. I also have some causes. I’m interested in helping people turn organizations around where they have culture issues or morale problems. But my commitment is trying to help the next U.S. Attorney to be aligned with local law enforcement and our local district attorneys.”