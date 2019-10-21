Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson has been chosen as a finalist for a statewide tourism award for his work in support of Mobile’s Annual New Year’s Eve MoonPie Over Mobile.

The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association will announce the “Tourism Promoter of The Year” at the 2019 “Stars of the Industry” awards next month in Birmingham.

“I am humbled to be acknowledged for my work on this important event for our city,” Richardson said. “It has been incredible to see this little idea grow into one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the region. It’s a great event for our residents and a major boost for our hotels, restaurants and other businesses.”

Over a decade ago, Richardson proposed the MoonPie Drop. It is now one of the city’s largest events attracting both locals and visitors from across the region.

This year’s MoonPie drop will feature the band Collective Soul and include a cutting of the world’s largest MoonPie, baked by the Chattanooga Bakery, a Second Line Parade with the Port City Second Liners, and the laser light show and fireworks extravaganza.