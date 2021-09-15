Outgoing District 1 Councilman Fred Richardson has officially endorsed former Circuit Court Judge Herman Thomas in the District 1 Mobile City Council runoff election.

Richardson announced on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon that he chose Thomas in the Oct. 5 runoff against Cory Penn because he believes the former Mobile County Circuit Court judge will continue his fight for the betterment of the district.

“We have fought for every penny invested in District 1,” he said. “Every sidewalk, every resurfaced street, every parallel ditch we’ve closed; we had to fight to bring relief to every flooding neighborhood and I was happy to take on that fight. The fight must go on.”

Thomas, Richardson said, is “tried and proven” and someone who will “stand at the front of the line on all issues and not in the back of the line.”

Thomas resigned from the bench in 2007 as he faced a hearing before the state’s Judicial Inquiries Commission on charges he spanked and sexually abused prisoners. He was indicted nearly two years later on 180 criminal charges related to abuse of power. The jury in his trial deadlocked on several charges and the judge overseeing the case dismissed them rather than having Thomas retried.

Richardson said Thomas “has faced” every one of those charges in court.

“I’m not going to retry him on issues he’s already been tried for and acquitted,” he said.

The current councilman compared the allegations against Thomas — which included accusations of paddling and having sexual relations with inmates — to allegations Richardson faced during the Civil Rights era when those opposed to what he was doing called him a “militant.”

“They didn’t want me fighting for equal rights so they targeted me as a militant,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s theory being that the powers that be in Mobile wanted to prevent Thomas from becoming presiding judge, which remains a largely administrative position within the Circuit Court, with a slight bump in pay. Thomas claims he ran for the position, but a majority of judges selected Charlie Graddick as presiding judge.

Despite not being convicted, Thomas was disbarred in both Alabama and Florida, with those associations arguing there was ample evidence he had misused his position. Thomas has made several attempts to regain his rights to practice law in both states, but those efforts have failed.

“They took his law license and they won’t give it back because they fear that he’ll run for judge again and win,” Richardson said. “That’s what happened in my opinion as a political scientist.”

Richardson’s term ends Oct. 31 of this year. A recount effort on the part of District 1 third-place finisher Chamyne Fortune Thompson did not materialize. She did not pay the $16,700 required for the District recount by the deadline of Friday, September 10, City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert confirmed in an email to Lagniappe. Thompson officially trailed Thomas by some 240 votes after the tallies were certified.

Penn finished Election Day with 35 percent of the votes in District 1. Thomas finished with 28 percent and Thompson finished with 22 percent.