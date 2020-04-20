District 1 City Councilman Fred Richardson, on Monday, posted a video to his Facebook page that supported a discredited conspiracy theory about COVID-19, linking its creation to Microsoft founder Bill Gates and claiming the virus’ origin has ties to the United States.

A few hours later, Richardson said he had posted the video, which was produced by Next News Network, by mistake after it was sent to him and he watched it. Richardson told Lagniappe he planned to delete the post.

“Somebody sent it to me,” he said. “I didn’t send it anywhere.”

The long-serving councilman claimed on Sunday his Facebook account had been hacked after a number of people he knew said he’d sent them a friend request. Despite the hacking, Richardson said it has nothing to do with his recent posts dealing with COVID-19.

Richardson has been outspoken about the topic on his personal social media profiles and said this week that his main concern remains the lack of adequate testing across the country. In a post on April 18, Richardson claimed that only 359,890 people in the entire country had been tested — specifically noting that it was less than Mobile County’s population of over 413,000.

However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the non-profit COVID Tracking Project, the U.S. has tested more than 3.8 million people as of this week. Richardson said he would update the numbers in the post, but stood behind the premise that more testing should be occurring locally and across the nation.

“This is the richest nation in the world,” he said. “We ought to do better than that.”

If more testing was done, Richardson said, the sick could be quarantined and the American way of life could get back to normal more quickly. State health and legislative leaders have also said that increased COVID-19 testing will be the key to safely lifting the social distancing mandates that have taken a significant toll on Alabama’s economy and workforce over the last month.

While Richardson has been critical of proposals to re-open the nation’s economy “immediately,” he believes what’s being done on a local level has been “adequate.” As for being more outspoken than his council colleagues about the pandemic, Richardson said it is his job.

“Next week it’s going to come to us to open everything back up and in my mind it’s not the time,” he said. “I’m trying to put information out there. Others are quiet because they don’t want to be criticized. I don’t care about that. It’s the job.”