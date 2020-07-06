Councilman Fred Richardson has defended himself for posting a family photograph to Facebook which captured the District 1 councilman on a sidewalk without a face covering, only days after passing an ordinance requiring them in public.

Richardson said the photo posted July 4 outside of the Ruby Slipper was in celebration of his daughter’s birthday and he only took his face shield off for “a minute or two” while the photo was taken.

“We walked outside and I asked a lady in another group to take a photo of us with my phone,” he said. “At that time, I put the shield behind me. I wasn’t facing anybody.”

Richardson said he takes the face shield and hand sanitizer everywhere he goes. He believes the ordinance out into effect on Friday will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I believe in the ordinance,” he said. “It’s going to save lives.”