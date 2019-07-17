What does it take for the citizens of Alabama to get MAD and upset enough to take on the corrupt dirty politics, which includes the Governor and other elected officials?

They support Alabama Power Company’s threatening the Delta’s natural system and wildlife by allowing them to do pretty much what they want to do in the state. Alabama’s Governor and elected officials seem to support anything that threatens human life and our invaluable natural resources and when this was occurring in the ‘70s and ‘80s, people got involved, took the reins of power from the crooked politicians and took on dirty industry, actually making tremendous differences, otherwise coastal Alabama wouldn’t be livable.

One of the major issues of today is Alabama Power Company and the irresponsible, elected uncaring politicians, who seem to be in cahoots with this uncaring, extremely greedy company. We pay Alabama Power to deliver energy supplies and they in turn pollute and threaten the Mobile Tensaw Delta river system for years, with their badly planned, unlined 21 million cubic yard toxic holding pond.

The pond’s life threatening “time bombs” released arsenic, cadmium, cobalt and other deadly chemicals all of these years from the Barry Steam Plant wastes in Mobile. Their short sighted thoughtless planning and greediness has and will continue to threaten the Delta, our invaluable groundwater supplies, Mobile River, Mobile Bay and Gulf of Mexico waters, human life and marine life for years, if it is capped.

A similar TVA facility in Memphis now plans to remove their deadly arsenic contaminated mess, as someone would like to redevelop the waterfront area after removal of their mess — so greed and futuristic development helped save this area.

Citizens … rise up and let the Governor and elected people know they have a responsibility. Require the Alabama Power Company to remove their extremely toxic wastes from the Delta holding pond, as groundwater supplies are invaluable and the deadly toxins have taken their toll on our waterways, wildlife and human life already, and will continue if the company gets their way.

Alabama Power don’t be greedy, assume responsibility for once and look out for future generations, don’t pocket the money and cap this area, as you may be called criminals in the future!

Myrt Jones

Mobile

Editor’s Note: This letter has been shortened due to space constraints.