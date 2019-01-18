The city and local tourism officials announced today the launching of a new paddlewheeler to service the Mobile riverfront.

The newest waterfront attraction, the Perdido Queen, will offer dinner cruises, happy hour cruises and private event hosting on the Mobile River.

“It’s just image changing,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It gives visitors something else to do. The Perdido Queen is not new to the Mobile River, but it has never been here on a sustained basis.”

The boat and Capt. William Jones will be offering the dinner cruises each Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Happy hour cruises will be offered Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Food on the cruises will be catered by Baumhower’s and Dauphins.

Jones, who has run cruises out of Orange Beach’s Hudson Marina for six years and brought Mardi Gras kings in for celebrations, said he’s most intrigued by the view of downtown Mobile at night.

“The most exciting thing is watching the building with the colored lighting from this vantage point and the history,” he said.

According to www.perdidoqueen.com, dinner cruises on the river are priced at $59 for adults and $39 for children. The cruises last two and a half hours. The happy hour cruises are priced at $19 and last 90 minutes.

David Clark, CEO of Visit Mobile, said the Perdido Queen is another step in the sustained effort to activate the city’s waterfront. He said to expect more arts, music and culinary announcements in the future.

As for better access to the waterfront and Cooper Riverside Park, Stimpson said the striping and lane reduction project on Water Street has been successful. The city will soon add another pedestrian crossing, once construction of the Meridian at the Port complex is complete.

“Really, there’s got to be a reason for people to come to the waterfront,” he said. “So, if you have a riverboat down here and then they’ll have something to do. If you have markets on the waterfront, or music … They want to do something when they get here, that’s the activation.”