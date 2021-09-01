Steve Rivers has seen a lot of football; he’s coached a lot of football too. Last Thursday night at Fairhope Municipal Stadium he watched a game between St. Michael and McIntosh — his son Philip Rivers’ first game as a high school coach. Steve Rivers coached his son at Athens, Ala., High School, and attended some St. Michael spring practices back in May. Last Thursday, he and his wife Joan enjoyed watching his son fulfill his wish of becoming a high school football coach, and picking up a 49-0 victory in the process. At halftime, he talked with Lagniappe about his son and football. Here is a portion of that conversation:

Q: What has it been like for you to watch Philip go through all this and become a coach?

A: It’s fun. My wife is sitting up there (in the stands) with all the grandchildren and daughters-in-law, it’s just rewarding. I’m glad that he wanted to be a high school coach. He told me before he told the team, they were having a little get-together to try and get to know each other, and he said I wanted to be an NFL quarterback and I wanted to be a high school football coach and I wanted to be a grounds crew man at Atlanta Braves stadium. When he was about this tall (holding his arm out about waist high) we went to a Braves game in Atlanta and he always wanted to see the grounds crew. Now he said he’s cut more grass lately than he has in a lifetime. But he loves that kind of stuff.…

He’s a good leader, he really is. I don’t mean to brag, but it’s just obvious, and if you’ve been around him very much you just know. I knew he was going to be a good leader when he was little. In the backyard, the neighborhood, a pick-up game in basketball, whatever. When he was about 4 years old we were at a Decatur (High School) basketball game and we were sitting near the pep band. The pep band was playing and I looked up in the bleachers and he was standing up doing this (mocks being a bandleader); he thought he was being the leader of the band.

Q: How was he to coach?

A: He was good. Of course, I can’t speak for all dads, but as a coach and a dad you’re probably going to make it tougher on your son than everybody else. You don’t usually see it, but I treated him like everybody else, and he wanted to be treated like everybody else. But he did say this: what do you want me to call you? Dad or Coach? I said, ‘I’m your dad.’ So he called me dad and that’s the way I liked it.

Q: What do you think it’s like for him to see his sons chasing footballs around tonight like he did for you as a kid?

A: It brings back a lot of memories. He would get after it, now. He had a towel over him and he was running. You know what he would do? He was sneaky. He would be out there to switch balls (for the referees) and they would be measuring (for a first down) and he would lean over then look at me and go (holding his hands apart, showing the distance needed for a first down).