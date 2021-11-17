Philip Rivers had a successful first season as head coach at St. Michael. He led the team to its first winning record (6-3), its first region win (actually three) and established the Cardinals as a team to watch in the future. He was the guest speaker Monday night at the 1st and 10 Club meeting at the Mobile Marriott and shared some thoughts on his first season prior to addressing the club (and later appearing with Peyton and Eli Manning on their ESPN broadcast of the 49ers-Rams Monday Night Football game):

Q: How was your first year as a head coach?

A: It was good, it was a lot of fun. I had a blast. I felt like I learned something every week through the spring, summer and the season. I’m really excited for the boys. We had a great group of seniors who have been there almost since the start. They won one, they won one, they won two, so for them to go out and get a win against Jackson, that was awesome [first-ever region win]. Then they went out and won two other region games and had a chance there against Vigor to get in [the playoffs] and taking them down to the wire was exciting. There’s no consolation in close losses, but overall I think it was a good start.

Q: What did you learn most?

A: I don’t know, I think as a coach probably how to adapt to the different ways that boys learn, how they respond, the best way to get the most out of them. Naturally, when you’ve been a player your whole life you coach how you play, so I said what I wanted to hear, that as a player what I wanted to hear. But we’re not all the same. I’ll get better as we go each and every week. I feel like I tried to improve each day and our kids really grew in a lot of ways. It was fun to see their confidence growth. We had a lot of fun and hopefully, they had a heck of a time and we won some along the way.

Q: What will you remember most from your first season as a head coach?

A: Probably from a Friday night standpoint, that win against Jackson was awesome, just seeing that pure joy from the boys and school and the students and everybody — it was 18 games without winning a region game. So that excitement in the locker room was awesome. And then what hit me, it was one of our first road wins that was quite a ways away and the bus ride home was a lot of fun. I’ve been on a bunch of fun bus rides, even as recently as two years ago, but man, there’s something about a high school bus ride home, all the guys and all their buddies after a win, it was a lot of fun. I think there’s things we need to improve on obviously, but I think we kind of set the foundation for how we want to do things and we’ll continue to tweak that as we keep growing each year.

Q: What do you see from your team going forward?

A: I tell you we are having a football banquet coming up pretty soon and I’m going to tell these seniors they set the bar pretty high in this first year. I’ve told a lot of them, “You’re going to come back and be really proud of this place and this team and that you played here and of this school.” I think they’ve kind of set the standard. Like we said last year, I remember telling you guys we’re going to compete like crazy and be in it every week. We let one get away from us against Mobile Christian but other than that we were in the mix every single week. So I think they’ve kind of set a standard for how we’re going to compete, how we’re going to play the right way. Now these underclassmen, they have to fill some pretty big shoes. We had 15, 16, 17 seniors and a lot of them have been big contributors ever since they were freshmen. We’re losing quite a bit but these younger guys are hungry and they have a good group to look up to and we’ll go from there.