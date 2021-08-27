Dadgumit, that was quite a start by the St. Michael Cardinals in their first game of the season and their first game under the direction of new head coach Philip Rivers. The Cardinals posted a 49-0 victory over Class 1A and outmanned McIntosh Thursday night at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.

It was only the sixth win in school history for the Cardinals, who scored almost half as many points in their first outing as they did all last season (111). What’s more, they did so without running a single offensive play in the second half. After a 42-0 halftime lead, it was decided to use a running clock in the second half and play six-minute quarters.

Even that couldn’t prevent St. Michael from scoring, as Zachary Taylor scooped up a McIntosh fumble in the third period and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.

Along the way, Rivers, the 17-year former NFL quarterback who is one of the most prolific passers in the NFL history, picked up his first victory as a head coach, noting afterward that “tonight was special,” but cautioned while it was a good win there is “still a long way to go” for his young team. The Cardinals return to Fairhope Municipal Stadium next Thursday to face Jackson, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, in a Region 1 matchup.

The victory for St. Michael started quickly. Ezra Sexton capped a quick four-play, 55-yard drive with an 11-yard scoring run, then followed with a 6-yard scoring run after the Cardinals recovered a McIntosh fumble deep in the Demons’ territory. Before thew first half ended, Bray Green had added a 35-yard scoring run and quarterback Josh Murphy threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Calvin Caron, giving St. Michael a 28-0 first-period lead.

In the second quarter, Murphy tossed a 1-yard scoring strike to Micah Farrell, then a short throw for a 3-yard score to Corte for a 42-0 halftime advantage.

The 49 points sets the school record for most points in a game, breaking the old mark of 44, also against McIntosh in the 2019 season.