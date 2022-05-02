In letters mailed to customers over the past week, Riviera Utilities acknowledged an “unauthorized party” accessed certain employee email accounts last October, gaining access to “the personal information of a limited number of individuals.” The utility originally notified customers of a potential breach in November, when it announced it was “hit with a cyber attack targeting our email systems.”

The utility discovered the attack after customers reported unusual email activity, but at the time, IT personnel responded, reporting they were “able to swiftly initiate our containment and remediation protocols keeping it from infiltrating any of our other servers.” After a subsequent investigation by external cybersecurity professionals, the utility learned the extent of the breach on March 28.

“We aren’t sure anyone was affected, but out of an abundance of caution, we sent out more than 65,000 letters to those identified as customers who could possibly be affected,” said Director of Public Relations Diana Brewer.

The recent letters did not specify what personal information was exposed, but according to a news release today, it included “names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, passport numbers, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card numbers, card expiration dates and card CVVs.”

The investigation determined “the elements of personal information varied per individual.”

Today’s statement noted the unauthorized access did not include electronic systems storing auto-pay, bank draft data or other personal information. Additionally, any personal information entered and submitted through Riviera’s website was unaffected. In response to the breach, the utility is offering complimentary third-party credit monitoring services.

“We have no evidence that any personal information was misused as a result of this incident,” the statement said. “However, we notified individuals whose information may have been included in the files present in the impacted employee email accounts. Notified individuals have been provided with best practices to protect their information, and individuals whose Social Security number was present in the impacted files are being provided complimentary credit monitoring services.”

Riviera Utilities, a public company, provides electric, water, wastewater, natural gas, internet and cable tv services to areas including Daphne, Spanish Fort, Point Clear, Loxley, Silverhill, Summerdale, Foley, Elberta, Lillian, Bon Secour, Magnolia Springs and West Perdido Beach.

The statement added, “protecting the privacy of personal information is a top priority.”

“Riviera Utilities is committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in its possession and has taken many precautions to safeguard it. Riviera Utilities continually evaluates and modifies its practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of personal information.”

For more information about the incident, Riviera Utilities has established a dedicated toll-free response line at 855-602-1771. The response line is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time.