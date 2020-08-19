Political advertisements flashing across an electronic billboard south of downtown Robertsdale recently caught the eye of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. There, retired police officer and business owner John Liptak purchased space to encourage a vote for “anybody but Charlie” in the municipal election Aug. 25.

Seven-term incumbent Mayor Charles Murphy is seeking reelection but faces two challengers: U.S. Navy veteran and exterminating company owner Tim Brown and roofing company owner Roger Booth.

Liptak, who said he supports both challengers, bought the ad space earlier this month to publicize the city’s $24 million debt and high salaries. District Attorney Robert Wilters said his office received complaints, investigated and found the advertisements violated a state law on political disclaimers.

“Any paid political advertisements or electioneering communication appearing in any print media or broadcast on any electronic media shall clearly and distinctly identify the entity responsible for paying for the advertisement or electioneering communication,” Wilters wrote. “This office will not identify anyone or any campaign or municipality where a violation may have occurred. We want all candidates to be aware of the legal requirements of the Fair Campaign Practices Act and to comply with those requirements. All candidates may contact the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office in Montgomery or consult the Code of Alabama section 17-5-1 thru 17-5-20, for guidance.”

When an investigator contacted Liptak, he advised him to remove the ads until the disclaimers were added. So on Aug. 12, they reappeared with “PAID FOR BY JOHN LIPTAK.”

“ANYBODY BUT CHARLIE,” they read, including a Facebook logo where Liptak maintains a page about the messages. “CITY DEBT: $22,846,065 — YOUR FAMILY’S SHARE OF THE DEBT: $9,329.”

“ANYBODY BUT CHARLIE,” reads another. “ANNUAL SALARY AS MAYOR & UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT: $93,862 — ROBERTSDALE MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME: $41,288”

Litpak even attacked staff salaries in another ad which read, “ANYBODY BUT CHARLIE — LIBRARY LADY: $75,545 A YEAR — TWO HELPERS: $107,889 A YEAR.”

Murphy addressed the criticism this week, saying that although Robertsdale remains a small town, it “has changed a great deal as far as population is concerned.”

He estimated the population has tripled in the 28 years he’s been in office, up to somewhere around 6,500 today.

“During my tenure as mayor we’ve managed $342 million in city revenue and we’ve been able to put 12 percent in capitalized projects. We’ve added new streets, roads, sewer lines and upgrades to the sewer plant, a new water plant, improvements to parks and a softball and baseball complex.”

Murphy said he was aware of Liptak’s advertisements and does not deny some of the claims therein.

“Everybody has a right to free speech,” he said. “We’re public officials and we’re going to have criticism and that is part of the process. But our debt is actually a little higher, about $24 million. You can look on the city’s webpage for numbers, but about 25 percent of that debt is short-term, which will be refinanced or paid off in less than five years. The other 75 percent is in utilities. We want to maintain so our company doesn’t have problems.”

Murphy said the city undertook a $4 million project to upgrade electrical infrastructure in 2017, and the upgrades are expected to generate about $3.2 million in savings over 40 years. He said about 7.5 cents on every dollar of revenue is used to pay the debt service, which is less than the average debt of similarly sized cities.

Murphy earns $30,160 per year as mayor, but also takes a $63,669 annual salary as superintendent of utilities, a position he said is “controlled by the council.”

“During my last four years in that capacity, I’ve saved the city over $13 million and it has really created other benefits. When you have a position like that, then the council has some control over the mayor, they are actually in control of that position.

Citywide, salaries constitute about 22 percent of Robertsdale’s total budget, which Murphy said is “normally around 35 percent.”

“We’ve tried to minimize the number of full-time positions,” he said. “Our head count is currently 90 full-time employees … which is two less than we had 14 years ago. I’m very proud of the way we have compensated employees and hopefully there will be other changes to benefit them in the future. We’re also a utility company, so we need to have a good pay scale because if we don’t, we can’t keep qualified employees.”

Liptak said he holds no personal grudge against Murphy, but when he brought forth concerns about a neighbor’s code violations earlier this year, he said the city, including Murphy, seemed disinterested in enforcement.

“I stay neutral,” he said. “I have my opinions on the qualifications of each candidate — their strengths and weaknesses — but I feel the mayor is entrenched. He’s been there since ‘92 and has made a lot of friends and paid people who work for city very healthy salaries. It’s always tough getting an incumbent out and especially tough when he’s entrenched and part of the fabric here in Robertsdale, but he should have retired years ago.”

Robertsdale and other cities in Baldwin County are holding municipal elections Aug. 25. Incumbent City Council members Joe Kitchen, Sue Cooper and Brent Kendrick are also facing challenges by Jim Giles, Steven Ard and Russell Johnson, respectively. If necessary, a runoff is scheduled Oct. 6.