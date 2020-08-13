Robin LeJeune has mixed feelings about the economic effects of the pandemic. On one hand, he’s a small restaurant owner who was forced to comply with government mandates that limited his revenue and threatened his employees’ livelihood for nearly two months. On the other hand, the city of Daphne actually collected more than $1 million more than projected in sales tax revenue over the same period, largely because people were still spending money at big-box stores and grocery chains.

“It’s two sides of the coin,” LeJeune said. “Because on one side as a small business owner, I was upset to see that the city sales tax revenue was not going down. That meant everybody was still spending money, just not with small businesses. The state shut us down. I was highly upset that the government came in and determined who was the winner and who was the loser. But as a city councilperson, the city was a winner, so I’m happy about that.”

However, he acknowledged the city’s lodging tax — which funds recreation, the Downtown Redevelopment Authority and the Industrial Development Board — did suffer.

First elected in 2012, LeJeune is stepping down from the City Council and his business, Market By The Bay, to campaign for mayor. LeJeune said his business suffered during the pandemic, but he was able to withstand restrictions and never had to reduce his workforce. His eldest daughter is prepared to manage day-to-day operations if he is elected.

In the Aug. 25 municipal election, LeJeune faces U.S Air Force veteran and CertraPro of Mobile and Baldwin Counties owner Steve Carey and Selena Vaughn, chair of the Daphne Utilities Board of Directors and city volunteer.

“Even with 50 percent capacity, we already had a built-in takeout business,” he said. “So we were able to manage it while some of the bigger restaurants had to shut down. I’m a problem solver. Let me see how quickly we can do it and move on. I tried to micromanage early on, but I learned quickly I was either going to kill myself or run everybody off. I learned how to manage and know my strengths as a business owner and as mayor, I would expect my employees to do their job without me having to stand over them.”

LeJeune said the city is fiscally sound enough to withstand the pandemic or other prolonged emergencies, in part because of the council’s and staff’s conservatism over the past two terms. But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t accomplished large projects.

“The amount of parks that we have added in this city is amazing for any location,” he said. “We entered a long-term lease with Lake Forest to go in and take over their back nine golf course for Daphne’s Central Park. We did the alligator boardwalk. We built the Daphne Sports Complex, we added to Lott Park and changed the tennis center to add pickleball. We took over the boat ramp at Lake Forest because we didn’t have a public boat access. We completely redid the boat ramp and we have plans for parking and pavers. We got a $900,000 grant to dredge that area. We redid the Joe Lewis Park in Daphmont. Then, with Bayfront Park, we have a plan we’ve worked on for the past few years and we just invested all this money in streetscape and the next phase is to extend the pier and build an amphitheater.”

LeJeune said during his time on the Council, he also worked to provide competitive pay and benefits for city employees, plus “sewer the city” by adding properties that were historically connected to septic systems.

“We’re also building a new fire station on Milton Jones Road — Fire Station Number 5 — and we know it will cost about $800,000 per year to man it,” he said. “So we have invested in our Fire Department and we have a great relationship with our Police Department. Can we do better? Of course. And that’s why I’m choosing to run for mayor, not just stay on the council.”

LeJeune said both the finances and the planning of the city are well-positioned for future growth because the council has accomplished many goals of a 2003 comprehensive plan. He added the city has already set aside $80,000 for a new comprehensive plan and is waiting on the availability of 2020 Census data to proceed. But in the interim, “we have a five-year strategic plan” and “the 20-year plan for road repaving, the five-year plan for sidewalks, and the plan for the bayfront are already there.”

“We’ve been actively moving forward, saying ‘these are our priorities’ and ‘this is what we’re going to do.’ Here’s the seed money, here’s the start, and when it gets to that point where they put in money and we put in additional money, boom: it’s done and paid for. We’re not taking out bonds to do these small projects. We’re piecing them together and moving forward and that’s what you do as a city and that’s why we have one of the top bond ratings for cities our size. We have plenty of money in reserves — we put a cap on reserves, to say we always need three months’ reserves with no money coming in — and now we have millions more than that because we have been good stewards.”

The strategy has also allowed the city to pay down its debt in recent years, he said.

“We’re in this economic bubble in which we’re a suburb of Mobile and Pensacola,” he explained. “We don’t have a big manufacturing plant or employment center where if it stops, the town disappears. That’s how we operate. We’re a family-friendly city focused on quality of life. People bring their families here, raise their children here, come to retire here. We’ve got great charm, great water access, it’s just a great place to live.”

But LeJeune believes he can have a larger impact.

“Everybody came to me and said, ‘We want you to stay on the council,’ but I wanted to step forward because now I can bridge a gap,” he said of his campaign. “I’ve done so much on the council; I know how we can work together to get more things done, quicker and more efficient.”

For more information, visit https://www.robinlejeuneformayor.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/robinlejeuneformayor.