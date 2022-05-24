A bitter trend of robocalls and texts in the Mobile County’s GOP District Attorney’s Race went to another level in the early morning hours of Election Day, with a rolling campaign phone call possibly violating state and federal election laws.

DA candidate Keith Blackwood is alleging “voter fraud” has taken place in the Republican primary, arguing that the 30-second recorded phone call sent to thousands of Mobile County residents overnight violated election laws and was meant to harm his campaign.

“Me and my family were woken up early this morning by a phone call that was not commissioned by me or my campaign,” Blackwood told Lagniappe Tuesday. “I soon found out hundreds if not thousands of others received the same call of audio taken from my Facebook campaign videos.”

In a press release sent at 5 a.m., Blackwood formally denied involvement in the communications and accused his “opposition” of sending what he called illegal robocalls. He said the messages were intended to sway the election and violated state law. His opponent, Buzz Jordan said he “categorically denies” any allegations of his campaign being involved.

“I have run a clean campaign and would never authorize anything improper against my opponent,” Jordan said.

The phone call, which was reviewed by Lagniappe, is a conglomeration of recordings of Blackwood promoting his candidacy. Blackwood said the audio is from his own campaign videos and was spliced together.

Robocalls and texts have been a plague in the Mobile County DA’s race, beginning abruptly last month with an unsolicited message criticizing Blackwood for a plea deal struck between state prosecutors and a suspect charged with several counts of attempting murder for a shooting at Ladd Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex in 2019. Several other rounds of calls have been issued over the last month claiming to have connections to Blackwood’s campaign.

Blackwood called the phone calls an “attack on the integrity” of Mobile County elections. He pointed to Alabama Code 17-5-16 which states it is unlawful to fraudulently misrepresent a candidate through pre-recorded communications.

The statute also declares that any phone or text message must provide clear notice at the end of the communication disclosing that it is a paid political advertisement and clearly identify the entity or individual who paid for the service. The phone calls made on election morning failed to disclose this information.

According to the law, the Alabama State Attorney General’s Office has “full power to investigate” when these types of election violations occur. The law states they are a Class A misdemeanor. Blackwood said that he has filed a complaint with the AG’s office, FBI and Alabama Secretary of State.

Blackwood said he believes phone calls contacted individuals who live out of state, which could bring a federal component to the violation.

Despite the alleged attack, Blackwood said he believes his supporters will not be swayed.

“I’m optimistic my voters will rally behind me and get out to vote, and confident we will win this election,” Blackwood said.

State, federal election laws

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed with Lagniappe that his office has been contacted about the incident and echoed that state and federal elections lay out strict guidelines for how political communications are conducted and how they are to provide transparency. He said texts and phone calls must provide disclosure information just like printed political materials.

Merrill said repercussions for violations depend on the scope and severity of the calls. He said depending on the situation, the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and even the Federal Trade Commission could get involved in these types of cases in addition to the state AG. He said these agencies have tools at their disposal to determine who and how these calls were commissioned.

Merrill said political campaign consultants normally hire outside firms to execute phone calls and texts. He said these communication companies will purchase lists of cellphone numbers. He said he could not speculate as to the tactics or intent of the early Election Day phone calls concerning the DAs race.

Motive would be unclear

Local political strategist Jonathan Gray has been involved in consulting for the past 25 years and said if the phone calls this morning were an opposition attack, it would be misguided.

“Phone calls aren’t fashionable. People don’t answer. They are not cheap. I don’t see something like this swaying an election by even 500 votes. People had their minds made up on this race weeks ago, and a phone call last night won’t change that,” Gray said. “If I was Keith Blackwood today, I’d be more worried about shaking hands.”

Gray, who said he is not involved with any local races, encouraged any victims of the phone calls to report the incident with the FCC as these types of cases are prosecuted regularly. He said each violating phone call could represent a $500 penalty and could easily attract a legal firm to get involved.

Holding someone accountable for the texts could be complicated, however. Gray said with the phone calls using Blackwood’s own campaign materials, it may be a hard case to prove that someone was impersonating him to fraudulently misrepresent his campaign.

Gray said the timing of the phone calls after hours was the most alarming aspect of the situation. The FCC states that solicitation phone calls before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. are prohibited. He said communication companies have safeguards to assure that they do not violate FCC guidelines to hedge against liabilities, and getting around those safeguards would have required someone with more access to services than the average citizen.

Gray said the early morning calls could be explained by scheduling errors on behalf of the Blackwood campaign. Blackwood told Lagniappe his campaign issued text messages on Sunday and Monday. However, he denied that any phone call scheduling error took place Tuesday. Blackwood is employing Davis South Barnette & Patrick (DSBP) of Mobile as his public relations service.

Gray was doubtful Jordan’s campaign manager, Scott Rye, of Black Flag Communication would have engaged in a phone call campaign in this manner.

According to Gray, there have been recent third-party polls that have shown Jordan ahead in the polls. He said with him being ahead, there wouldn’t be a motive to engage in the attack. The results of the Mobile County District Attorney’s will be available after polling places close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Clarification — This story was originally posted stating “Blackwood told Lagniappe his campaign issued phone calls on Sunday and Monday.” That sentence should have stated Blackwood “issued text messages on Sunday and Monday.”