This time, there was celebration.

Diego Guajardo had been in this position before, against the same opponent, and he was determined this time the outcome would be different. This time, he would make the play, make the kick, that was needed.

And he did.

On the game’s final play, Guajardo, South Alabama’s junior place kicker, nailed a 44-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Jaguars’ a 20-17 victory over Louisiana on the road Saturday, a win that represented a lot of pluses for the South Alabama program. It was the first-ever win over the Ragin’ Cajuns’ on their home field (now 1-5), it ended a six-game losing skid to Louisiana and it put the Jags’ at 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, with a win against the team that is expected to be its chief competition for the league’s West Division crown.

For Guajardo, it meant even more. Last year, in a 20-18 loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Guajardo missed two extra-point kicks and a late field goal. It was a game that had haunted him for a year.

Now, he has a different, more pleasant memory to call on when it comes to facing Louisiana.

“Not today. Not today,” he said when asked after the game what he was thinking as he went out on the field to attempt the game-winning kick. “I’ve been preparing for this for a whole year, a whole year man. I tell you what, I’m going to sleep like a baby tonight.

“I just wanted to win. I just wanted to win with my team. That’s all I wanted. I knew that if I did my job everything was going to go well, and it did.”

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said Guajardo was ready for the moment.

“Diego is a rock star, man,” Wommack said. “His confidence, the whole operation — Travis Drosos, our snapper; Jack Brooks (holder) — they’ve got a great culture, a great chemistry, and they just expect to be in those moments. That joker wanted to respond. He wanted that ball. He said, ‘Coach, put it on the 40 and I’ll put it through.’ I said ‘We’re going to get you closer than that, dog.’ What a helluva play by Jalen Wayne (making catch that set up the field goal) in that moment.”

Later, Guajardo, who is now 7 for 7 on the season in field goal tries and also had a 38-yarder in the third period that gave the Jags a 10-7 lead, said he carried last year’s game against Louisiana with him into this season.

“We won this year, that was long overdue,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming and preparing myself for this moment for a whole year. If it wasn’t for the whole team — the whole team, offense, defense, special teams; everybody did their jobs — and we executed when we needed it.

“Everybody makes mistakes, that’s obvious, we’re not perfect. It’s irrelevant to aim for perfection as humans, but win or lose, our teammates are all that matters. Everything that’s going on in there (locker room), that’s between us. Everything that we do in there, it’s between us. We love each other and we support each other. The same guys that are in there right now celebrating this win are the same guys that were picking me up last year.

“I learned to control it, control those kinds of emotions, but there was always … something was bothering me, it was always bothering me. I knew I had to perform the way I have trained all year. It paid off.”

Louisiana scored a touchdown to close out a 17-play, 82-yard drive with just 42 seconds to play. South Alabama took over possession with all three of its timeouts remaining. The Jags would use them all, including twice converting on third down-and-10 plays, once on a 21-yard run by La’Damian Webb and the other on a Carter Bradley-to-Caullin Lacy pass for 11 yards. The key play in the drive ahead of Guajardo’s kick was a Bradley-to-Wayne pass over the middle of the field for 17 yards to the Louisiana 26 yard line that put Guajardo in field goal range. Wayne made a spectacular catch on a throw that was a little behind him.

“I’ve been thinking about this all week,” Guajardo said. “I think about this every Monday for every game. I think of every kick scenario. When the time comes, whether it does or not, I’ll be ready for that kind of game. I prepare differently for every game. I think Saturdays … I trust my training and that’s all I’ve got to do to perform the want that I’m meant to perform.

“Every win matters, but I think this one, we took it more personal. This is a huge win for all of us considering Louisiana’s past success. We came here and knew what we wanted, and we expected to win. No matter how we were going to win, we expected to come in here and win. That was everybody’s mentality and obviously it worked out.”