Roger McCreary, the former Auburn cornerback who played his prep career at Williamson, was the first Mobile-area player selected in the NFL Draft Friday night when he was tabbed by the Tennessee Titans with the third pick of the second round, the 35th pick overall.

McCreary is one of seven players with Mobile-area connections who are projects to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The list also includes South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Alabama defensive back Jayln Armor-Davis (St. Paul’s), LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy), LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (Saraland), Tennessee-USC wide receiver-kick returner Velus Jones Jr. (Saraland) and Boston College and Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry (Spanish Fort).

McCreary gained the notice of NFL scouts, especially this season, for his coverage skills and open-field tackling ability. Both are strong commodities in the NFL. He was a first-team All-SEC selection this past season and was recognized as the leader of the Auburn defense. He played all 12 games for the Tigers last season, making 49 tackles, 41 of which were solo stops. He also had two tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and 14 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (country’s top defensive back) and in his career he collected 135 total tackles, six interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

Prior to the draft, McCreary told Lagniappe, “I feel like I’m in a good position and this whole process, from the Senior Bowl to the (NFL) Combine and training and everything and (team) visits, I feel like I’ve set myself up for a great chance and getting with the right team. I’m just waiting on draft day to see what team is going to give me that one chance with a phone call. … I feel great. I just feel like I have shown them everything I’ve got.”

Unlike many who talk of moments like this, McCreary said this hasn’t been a lifelong dream, but it has held his attention in recent years.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was in college,” he said. “I wouldn’t say since I was a little kid because I don’t think that far out, I live more in the moment. But just to see it happening in a couple of days, it really hasn’t hit me yet but I’m sure on draft day it will. Right now, I’m just focused on my training and being ready.”

Interestingly, former Reese’s Senior Bowl scout Patrick Woo is now recruiting coordinator for the Titans.