By Darron Patterson

THEODORE — For about 364 days, Kierstan Rogers had been waiting for Friday night’s season-opening game. It was last Aug. 22 when he and his Theodore Bobcats teammates left Saraland’s Spartans Stadium in Saraland beaten, bruised and strapped with a 42-21 loss.

Rogers was held to just 66 yards in that game and even had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after being knocked unconscious.

“Ever since what happened last year, I kind of took this one personal,” Rogers said Friday night following Theodore’s 28-14 win over the Spartans at Bobcats Stadium. “So I wanted to get after them and show them what it was about.”

Man, did he take it personally. The 6-foot-0, 215-pound senior running back dished out his own brand of pain to the Spartans, carrying 28 times for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns to pace No. 6-ranked Class 7A Theodore to the victory. The Bobcats stepped on the gas from the beginning and never really let up.

“Yes sir, that’s our motto … take it to whomever we play,” said Rogers. “If we can stay healthy, I think we’ve got a shot (to win it all).”

Perennial Class 6A bad boy Saraland had no shot Friday night. Cornerback Will James intercepted Saraland quarterback Landen Snow’s first pass of the night at the Saraland 22 and three plays later Theodore’s Tametrius Pogue found Tevaris Sullivan with a 13-yard TD strike. Pogue later hit tight end Ryan Quinney with a 15-yard TD pass, and Miguel Frias tacked on his second PAT of the night for a 14-0 lead.

Saraland narrowed the gap just before halftime when freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams took a handoff, but pulled up and found Charles Englebert for a 38-yard TD strike with just 24 seconds remaining to intermission. But the second half was all Theodore as the burly Rogers ate up yard after yard, and scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards to put the game away.

The Spartans got a late score when they recovered a bad snap from center deep in Theodore territory and freshman running back Dearrius Washington ran in for an 18- yard TD with just 8:03 to play. Pogue finished 12 of 18 for 127 yards and the pair of TDs, while the hard-nosed cornerback James dogged Saraland standout wide receiver Jarel Williams all night, holding him to just six catches.

Saraland travels to No. 4-ranked Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville Friday night, while Theodore hits the road to Baker.