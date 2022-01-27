Changes to the city’s popular Capital Improvement Program (CIP) could come sometime before the September 2023 sunset on the tax increase that created it.

Members of the Mobile City Council met during a CIP committee meeting to discuss possible amendments to the ordinance which sets parameters for spending the more than $30 million brought in through a 1-cent increase to the city’s sales tax rate, more than 18 months before the sunset deadline.

The 20-percent increase in sales tax, which bumped the city’s tax rate from 4 cents to 5 cents, first went into effect in 2012 via a council approved ordinance. The increase raised the total sales tax rate from 9 cents to a dime on every dollar spent within the city limits. To establish the total sales tax rate, the state and county tax rate is added to the city’s rate.

The ordinance was amended to change the distribution of the tax revenue in 2014, council attorney Chris Arledge said. This amendment first established the CIP, which splits a portion of the revenue — $21 million — among the seven council districts for capital improvement projects. The remaining money was initially set aside for public safety vehicles, economic development and other capital expenses.

In 2018, the amendment was altered again, to advance the sunset provision another five years to 2023. That same year, the allocation of funds were again changed, Arledge told councilors. This amendment kept $21 million going to the individual districts, but added $4 million for buildings and other citywide projects. Anything above the $25 million would be used for miscellaneous capital expenses.

Council President C.J. Small said he’d like to look into providing sign-in bonuses for police officers. District 2 Councilman William Carroll pushed back on hiring more police officers and suggested a more “radical” approach.

“We don’t need additional officers,” Carroll said. “The law enforcement budget has increased by $30 million. If that’s the case, let’s do something radical; let’s pull the (police jurisdiction) back to a mile.”

Currently, the Mobile Police Department is responsible for patrolling and answering calls up to a mile and a half outside the city. In previous years, the council has voted down attempts by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to roll back the police jurisdiction. Carroll’s apparent support for the measure would signal a breakthrough in the debate, assuming new councilors — except for Carroll — vote the way their predecessors did.

Carroll didn’t just voice opposition to increasing the police budget, he also supported using additional capital funds for other needs. There has been as much as $17 million in tax revenue above the $25 million that is currently earmarked, Carroll said.

“We have so many other needs other than capital,” he said. “At some point we need to change the wording of the ordinance to allow for help in other areas besides capital.”

Carroll said using the money more to improve neighborhoods would be a step in the right direction.

“Our neighborhoods need to feel the government itself,” he said. “People having a hard time in the city need to feel us. People who are homeless need to feel us. I think we can do more with the resources we have.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones asked the council to maybe consider putting more money aside for traffic calming devices.

“One of the biggest complaints I get is about traffic in neighborhoods,” he said.

Council Vice President Gina Gregory told Jones that typically traffic calming devices come out of the $3 million per district.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who serves as chairman of the committee, said the ordinance as written has worked.

“This has been wildly successful and I don’t think we should be meddling with it,” Reynolds said.

The committee made no recommendations at the meeting but members said they would reconvene at a later date to discuss the issue further.