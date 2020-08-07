Downtown crested this past year in terms of the number of restaurants it has held. With all that is challenging the scene, we may not pull out of this with as many, watching old mainstays and newcomers fight the good fight to keep the doors open. Throughout this pandemic, Roosters Latin American on Dauphin Street has managed to play it as safe as can be.

“I don’t really consider us, necessarily, to be classic Mexican food,” said non-Mexican Frankie Little, owner of what many consider our best taco place, and two-time winner for the Nappies’ Best Mexican category. This doesn’t mean he’s not honored to be named so. Little is very proud of the pair of awards and said, “I still stand by the fact that I think you should have a category for the best taco.” I read you loud and clear, Frankie. That is something I could get behind. But hey, you don’t have to be French to open a French restaurant.

Roosters is very much Mexican- and Latin American-inspired cuisine. It’s authentic. It’s delicious. What else can you call street tacos, tortas, ceviche, tres leches, nachos and margaritas? It’s Mexican, for sure. What it isn’t is an order by letter/number/combo-style, cookie-cutter Mexican restaurant. If I’m conjuring your idea of Mexican with my last phrase, then call it what you will. That which we call a taco by any other name would taste as sweet.

Little and his staff initially came back after the original shutdown, but decided to close again to focus on catering and hibernate until the coast was clear. Keep in mind this wasn’t because anyone at the restaurant had tested positive. Downtown isn’t bustling without her usual workforce and summer conventions, so they took some time to make some changes.

They added UV lights in the HVAC system, which, he said, helps kill the coronavirus. The place has had a great cleaning, top to bottom. They’ve put together a serious plan for reopening the dining room, meeting all safety guidelines, and adding more outdoor seating. Set to reopen August 24, the crew will be back to regular hours with new happy hour items, online ordering, safer table service and “back to school” specials for the quarantined parents who can’t stand the idea of another boring meal at home with junior. Until then, you’ll have to settle for something from Roosters’ catering menu.

“We will reopen August 24 with our full online ordering and delivery,” he said. “You can order online at roostersdowntown.com or download our app by searching for Roosters Mobile.”

Downtown surely needs a little Latin flavor. This is one of my favorite stops before a Saenger or Soul Kitchen event. We are eagerly awaiting their return.