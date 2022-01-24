The rosters are set for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, to be played Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The 110 players are divided into two teams — the American and National — which is a continuation of the game’s step away from the North and South teams of years past. The American team includes all four Mobile-area players in the game — South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. (Saraland), Auburn’s Roger McCreary (Williamson) and LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy) — as well as players from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas and other traditional South team schools.

The week of practices begin Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and with continue through Thursday. Players will take part in a community service e day on Friday, Feb. 4, with the game on Saturday, Feb. 5. A variety of other activities in association with the Senior Bowl will also take place, including the Senior Bowl Summit at the Mobile Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, featuring ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as moderator of a panel discussion that will include Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, Penn State head coach James Franklin, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. There is also a free concert on Friday, Feb. 4 at Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile featuring Portugal the Man.

This weekend attention will be placed on the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Combine at South Alabama’s Training Center on Jan. 28 and 29. The combine will feature 40 players from HBCU schools who will perform in front of NFL decision-makers and coaches in an NFL Combine-like setting, being tested in skills involving their respective positions as well as the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and agility drills. In conjunction with the combine there will be an HBCU Village set up that will feature a job fair, representatives of HBCU schools offering information about their schools, entertainment and various organizations.

Here are the rosters for the American and National teams for the Senior Bowl:

AMERICAN ROSTER

QB

Mailik Willis, Liberty; Baily Zappe, Western Kentucky, Sam Howell, North Carolina.

TE

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina; Grant Calcaterra, SMU; Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State; Greg Dulcich, UCLA.

WR

Calvin Austin III, Memphis; Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU; Danny Gray, SMU; Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama; Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee; Tre Turner, Virginia Tech; Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss.

FB

Connor Heyward, Michigan State.

RB

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama; D’Vonte Price, Florida International; Dameon Pierce, Florida, James Cook, Georgia.

OL

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia; Justin Shaffer, Georgia; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Max Mitchell, Louisiana; Ed Ingram, LSU; Dylan Parham, Memphis; Braxton Jones, Southern Utah; Chris Paul, Tulsa; Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio; Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech; Justin Fortner, Kentucky; Cade Mays, Tennessee.

DL

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama; John Ridgeway III, Arkansas; Zachary Carter, Florida; Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State; Devonte Wyatt, Georgia; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Neil Farrell Jr., LSU; Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina; Michael Clemons, Texas A&M; Amare Barno, Virginia Tech; DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky; Cameron Thomas, San Diego State.

LB

D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State; Jeremiah Moon, Florida; Quay Walker, Georgia; Channing Tindall, Georgia; Damone Clark, LSU; JoJo Domann, Nebraska; Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M.

DB

Tycen Anderson, Toledo; Yusuf Corker, Kentucky; Roger McCreary, Auburn; Mario Goodrich, Clemson; Akayleb Evans, Missouri; Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio; Devion Kendrick, Georgia; Zion McCollum, Sam Houston; Leon O’Neal, Texas A&M; Alontae Taylor, Tennessee; Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska; Josh Thompson, Texas.

LS

Jordan Silver, Arkansas.

PK

Cameron Dicker, Texas

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

NATIONAL ROSTER

QB

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati; Kenny Pickett, Pitt; Carson Strong, Nevada.

TE

Trey McBride, Colorado State; Charlie Kolar, Iowa State; Cole Turner, Nevada; Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.

WR

Khalili Shakir, Boise State; Alec Pierce, Cincinnati; Romeo Doubs, Nevada; Christian Watson, North Dakota State; Jahan Dotson, Penn State; Bo Melton, Rutgers.

FB

Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma.

RB

Rachaad White, Arizona State; Hassan Haskins, Michigan; Abram Smith, Baylor; Jerome Ford, Cincinnati.

OL

Zion Johnson, Boston College; Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan; Nixk Zakelj, Fordham; Andrew Stueber, Michigan; Daniel Faalele, Minnesota; Matt Waletzko, North Dakota State; Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa; Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma; Abraham Lucas, Washington State; Cole Strange, Tennessee-Chattanooga; Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan; Ja’Tyre Carter, Southern.

DL

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati; Travis Jones, UConn; Logan Hall, Houston; Dominique Robinson, Miami of Ohio; Boye Mafe, Minnesota; Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, Tyreke Smith, Ohio State; Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma; Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma; Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota.

LB

Terrel Bernard, Baylor; Darrian beavers, Cincinnati; Mike Rose, Iowa State; Jesse Luketa, Penn State; Devin Lloyd, Utah; Sterling Weatherford, Miami of Ohio; Chad Muma, Wyoming; Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma; Troy Andersen, Montana State.

DB

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati; Tariq Castro-Fields, Kerby Joseph, Illinois; Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist; Damarri Mathis, Pitt; Jalen Pitre, Baylor; Jaylen Watson, Washington State; Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State; J.T. Woods, Baylor.

LS

Cal Adomitis, Pitt.

PK

Andrew Mevis, Iowa State.

P

Jordan Stout, Penn State.