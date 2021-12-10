Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the former University of South Carolina standout, produced strong play over her final two rounds Saturday and Sunday of the LPGA Tour Q Series at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile’s stop on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Those two rounds earned her medalist honors in the four-day, 72-hole event that served as the first four rounds of the eight-round LPGA Tour Q-Series in which players can earn LPGA Tour playing status for the 2022 season.

Roussin-Bouchard fashioned a 5-under-par 66 on the par-71 Falls Course on Saturday that put her atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round, where she finished with a 7-under round of 65 on the par-72 Crossings Course.

She found herself tied with eventual runner-up Hye-Jin Choi at 16-under overall heading to the par-3 14th hole, but quickly separated herself with birdies at 14, the par-4 15th hole and the par-5 16th; Choi made par at each of the three holes, though she would add a birdie at 17 to finish 17 under, two shots behind Roussin-Bouchard’s 19-under scorecard. Roussin-Bouchard had earlier rounds of 69 and 67, improving her score each of the four days.

“I don’t know,” she said when asked how she managed to produce such a strong round on Sunday. “We (she and her caddy) were just messing around on the course doing very stupid games with words and science. I wasn’t really thinking about things while we were playing. I was thinking maybe we should play this a little bit more; stick to our game plan and hit as many greens in regulation as we could. I don’t know, we were just having fun and I suddenly realized, oh, I’m seven under.”

The Mobile tournament featured more than 120 golfers. The top 70 and ties, a total of 74 golfers, earned a spot in the final stage event in Dothan this week, slated Thursday through Sunday at Highland Oaks, another Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail course. From that group, the top 45 and ties will earn LPGA Tour status, with the remaining golfers earning status on the Symetra Tour.

Sunday’s best round belonged to Australian Stephanie Kyriacou, who carded a bogey-free 9-under 63 on the Crossings Course.

“I have no idea,” she said as to how she put things together on Sunday. “I think everything just clicked. Over the last couple of days some things were working and some things weren’t and then today they just came together. That helps. It was very, very enjoyable today.”

Kyriacou tied for fourth with Atthaya Thitikul, both at 13 under for the tournament. Na Rin An was third at 14 under after shooting a final round 66.

Among the golfers headed to Dothan is Huntsville’s Janie Jackson. The former Alabama standout started the day at 4 under for the tournament and finished at 7 under. With five birdies and no bogeys on the front nine on the Crossings Course on Sunday she reached 9 under for the tournament buy bogeys at 10, 12, a birdie at 13 and another bogey at 18 left her at 7 under, which was good for a tie for 19th place.

“Another steady day of ball-striking,” Jackson said of her day. “… (I played) steady golf this week, so I’m pleased with it.”