The Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) says there was no “wrongdoing” on the part of the University of Alabama System or its employees regarding harassment settlement payments made to a former UA Development Office employee, but at the same time it is still unclear as to whether retirement contributions were made and simply returned.

In May, the UA System negotiated a settlement with Leslie Abernathy that paid her an undisclosed sum, included a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and left her receiving payroll disbursements even though she took another job at the end of that month. The question of whether Abernathy’s continued payroll distributions also included standard contributions to her state retirement is one neither the UA System or RSA has been able to answer in clear language.

Last month, RSA general counsel Leura Canary would not say whether the UA System made a retirement contribution for Abernathy’s April payroll disbursement and said it would take a couple of weeks before they could see if it was done in conjunction with the May payment. This past week, RSA Deputy Director for Administration Jo Moore indicated an investigation into a number of current and former UA employees — including Abernathy — identified in recent Lagniappe stories has been conducted but still did not definitively say whether retirement benefits were part of Abernathy’s specific settlement with the university.

“Based upon the information provided by the University of Alabama, RSA reviewed the compensation and creditable service of each individual mentioned in Lagniappe’s article and if there was any issue, RSA addressed it at the time of retirement,” Moore wrote. “Ultimately, the University of Alabama properly certified the compensation of each employee and the correct contributions were paid to RSA. No pension spiking was detected and no settlement payments were accepted.”

Lagniappe asked last week for clarification as to whether settlement payments were attempted by UA negotiators in Abernathy’s case or whether payments to other employees mentioned had created potential or additional retirement payments that were “ultimately” recalculated to what they otherwise would have been.

“In addition to our statement, there really is not much more to say. Based upon the information provided by the University of Alabama, RSA has determined the retirement contributions, creditable service, and retirement benefits for the employees mentioned in Lagniappe are accurate. As always, if any irregularities in retirement contributions, creditable service, or retirement benefits are detected, those irregularities are corrected,” Moore responded. “RSA has no additional information from the University, Lagniappe or its sources to suggest that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the University or its employees in the determination of retirement contributions, creditable service, or retirement benefits.”

Looking through transitions, retirements and job changes among several UA System administrators — including presidents and chancellors — Lagniappe found several instances in which they continued being paid via payroll disbursements for months or even years after leaving their positions, or even moving out of the state. Some of those included paying former UA President Judy Bonner’s full salary for nine months after she was replaced, paying former Chancellor Ray Hayes $1.2 million in the two years after he left that job, and gifting outgoing Chancellor Bob Witt $2.3 million when he retired from the position, and currently continuing to pay him more than $250,000 a year as a professor emeritus.

Moore did say additional payments and bonuses made to some highly compensated UA officials hired after mid-1996 would not affect their retirement payments due to caps put in place by the Internal Revenue Service.

“Moreover, there is an IRS cap on compensation eligible for retirement. For those employees who were hired after July 1, 1996, any compensation in excess of $290,000 (for the 2021-22 year and less in previous years) is not included in their retirement calculation. Most of the salaries discussed in the article are subject to the IRS cap and thus, the excessive salaries had or will have no impact on their retirement,” she wrote.

She did not say what effect, if any, extra payments might have had on the retirement benefits of those, like Bonner, who had been at UA prior to 1996, or whether any adjustments were made to those benefits as a result of their review.

Meanwhile, the UA System broke weeks of silence last week, finally addressing some questions Lagniappe has posed over the past couple of months. UA System Office general counsel and Senior Vice Chancellor Sid Trant commented on Abernathy’s settlement with the System, as well as her NDA, but still did not answer the questions of whether settlement negotiations included improved retirement benefits or if UA made any RSA contributions for Abernathy after she left its employment.

“I will confirm that the university entered into a confidential settlement with Leslie Abernathy in resolution of her separation from employment with UA. In any operation of this magnitude, there will be times when the employer and an employee agree to part ways in a manner that is mutually beneficial to both parties. Negotiating such a separation to include a mutual release of claims and confidentiality for the parties is also very common,” Trant wrote. “In Leslie Abernathy’s situation, she and the university reached a mutually beneficial agreement that winds down her employment with the university. While employed, participation in the Teacher’s Retirement System is mandatory. Because her employment has ended, Abernathy is no longer participating in the Teacher’s Retirement System.”

Abernathy received one lump sum payment of $83,333.43 in April that was listed in the online records system under “service and professional fees,” but she has also received payroll disbursements of $10,416.67 in both May and June, as well as another payment for $8,025.56 in April, after she left. Trant did not explain why the University System would pay parts of her legal settlement through payroll.

Trant also did not answer a major question related to the seemingly unnecessary overpayment of exiting administration officials — why the Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee ignored guidelines for payments to “retreating” presidents and chancellors that specifically say those who serve fewer than five years in their respective positions are not eligible for additional payments when they leave. Following those guidelines would have saved the System more than $2 million spent on Bonner and former Chancellor Ray Hayes alone, not to mention another $620,000 paid out to former UA President Guy Bailey who spent fewer than 60 days on the job.

Other questions

Tran touched upon another subject Lagniappe has asked about for more than two months without an answer — who other than current Chancellor Finis St. John was interviewed by the Board of Trustees before he was hired in 2019.

St. John was only a couple of years from having to leave the board due to term limits when Hayes abruptly retired after less than three years as chancellor. St. John moved in as an unpaid interim chancellor, ostensibly to allow a “national and international” search to be conducted for the System’s next full-time leader. Roughly nine months later, St. John’s former board colleagues removed the interim tag from his title, and St. John has been paid just about $1 million a year since.

But the System has repeatedly ignored the seemingly simple question of how many others were interviewed for the position. Trant didn’t answer that question either, offering only statements made by board members at the time St. John was selected, reinforcing their choice and praising his qualifications.

Trant also included a statement from then-Board President Pro Tempore Ron Gray: “With the position of chancellor being a direct Board hire and a search internal to the Board, consistent with past chancellor searches, we have used our contacts and resources to identify individuals who possess the attributes and qualifications established by the Board and Board Bylaws and Rules. These attributes and qualifications were listed in an online job posting in October 2018.”

Still, nothing Trant sent indicated the System actually interviewed or even contacted the individuals they identified. Multiple internal sources have told Lagniappe a list of potential candidates was put together by simply searching the internet, but those people were never called, and that any talk of an actual search was a sham. St. John, they said, was the only person ever actually considered.

Trant did say the reason St. John currently receives a $75,000 annual housing stipend versus living in the Pinehurst mansion is that it has been converted to a venue for System meetings and functions. Current and former employees have said Pinehurst #9, which was once used as the chancellor’s home, was broken up to provide — among other things — places for members of the Board of Trustees to stay during football games.

“As to your inquiry about Pinehurst #9, it has not been utilized as a residence for the sitting chancellor since approximately 2011,” Trant wrote. “As a result, neither of the prior two chancellors resided there. Pinehurst #9 was repurposed and is maintained as a venue for System meetings and functions. It is not available as a residence and has not been for some time.”

On the subject of the System’s use of NDAs when parting ways with high-ranking administrators, Trant said no list of former employees who have executed confidentiality agreements exists and “the Open Records Act does not require that the System create a document.”

Trant also addressed questions about what former University of Alabama Athletic Director (AD) Bill Battle currently does in his position as “special assistant to the president.” In an earlier story, Lagniappe noted that Battle, who was being paid $721,000 a year when he retired from the AD’s position in 2017, retained his full salary for four months after current AD Greg Byrne took over. He has since been paid $257,000 a year in his new position.

Trant sent a large rundown of Battle’s accomplishments as AD and quotes praising his work in that position. As for his current job, Trant said Battle has assisted Byrne in his transition to director of athletics and continues to serve as an advisor, as well as working on special projects with UA President Stuart Bell and Byrne, such as fundraising for athletics and a proposed performing arts center on the UA campus.

“Dr. Bell and Greg Byrne believe that Mr. Battle’s considerable talent, success and experience, as well as his deep institutional knowledge, make him a unique asset to the university,” Trant wrote.

It should be noted that Byrne was brought in at more than $1.1 million to replace Battle and four years later made more than $1.8 million in the position, increasing its cost to the university by more than 250 percent since, not counting the cost of keeping Battle involved.

Trant ended his correspondence with Lagniappe by threatening to bill the newspaper for the time required to answer questions related to spending by the System, despite the fact Lynn Cole is paid more than $150,000 a year by the System Office as its director of System communications.

Lagniappe maintains that the University of Alabama System is a public entity — UA alone received more than $500 million in state tax dollars last year — and as such should answer reasonable questions about expenditures and policies and that most of the questions asked require little or no research.

“In addition, as I stated in a previous Open Records response, we have attempted to provide responses to your numerous Open Records requests without charge, but we reserve the right to charge you for our time, research and preparation of responses to your frequent, time-consuming requests, but we will certainly provide you with a cost estimate before proceeding,” Trant wrote.