If you’ve been reading over the past few weeks, then you’ve seen more stories posted from Lagniappe reporters.

.

More stories about COVID-19…

More stories on the local government…

More stories about local hospitals…

.

And if you’re like all the other locals we’ve heard from, then you’re probably reading MORE stories than normal… because today is the right time to stay informed about what’s going on.

.

And since the state has partially opened back up, here’s something you should read right now.

.

And if you think local news is vital to a healthy community, then this is going to be the most important thing you’ll read today…

.

…because while you probably get news every day, you may not have noticed…. or realized… exactly WHAT we’ve been reporting on before COVID-19 sucked up all of your attention.

Advertisements

So, with your permission, we’d like to pull back the curtain and tell you about local news and what it does for you.

Here’s what this is all about.

.

In the past two months, you have been — understandably — focused on stories about COVID-19.

And with the state and country slowly opening back up, there may be a tendency to forget that keeping up with local news is actually even MORE IMPORTANT to you today than ever before.

.

Here’s why.

.

Local news is “where the rubber meets the road.”

Put simply, it’s where you have a chance to find out what’s REALLY going on.

It’s where you find out whether city council is fighting about paving your street. (They “promise” they’ll get to it soon.)

Or whether the local officials are adding “a small tax” to your ever-growing grocery bill. (They “promise” they’ll end it soon.)

.

It’s the only place you’ll find out whether your mayor is spending money wisely, or whether his anti-crime policies are working to protect you and your family from criminals wandering the neighborhood you live in.

.

It’s the only place where you find out if the local government and statewide companies are acting in the best interest of locals like you… or whether they are trying to line their own pockets.

.

That’s what local news does for you.

.

Now… don’t get the wrong idea.

.

Some local news is available on the TV. They catch you up on the day. They tell you the weather. They tell you what Trump said and how the Democrats responded. They tell you who’s their “Facebook Friend-Of-The-Day.” (It’s not you.)

That’s one type of news.

.

But there’s another type of local news.

.

And in many ways, it’s more important to you than the weather.

.

You see, Lagniappe is the ONLY local news organization that dedicates itself to the heavy lifting of investigative reporting. We dig where no one else will.

.

For example…

.

Last year we did over 20 stories on Alabama Power’s plans to bury 21 million tons of toxic waste in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, just up the river from where you live. No one else did that.

.

Last year we exposed an intricate “straw man” scheme that involved some of Baldwin County’s biggest developers. No one else has even reported one word on it.

.

Lagniappe is currently trying to get the Alabama Supreme Court to force the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to turn over body camera footage from the day Jonathan Victor was shot on the side of I-10 with a high powered rifle by deputies. Victor somehow went from being a guy who had a one-car accident to being killed while holding a fanny pack in his hand. No one else is digging into this story.

.

More recently, Lagniappe reported on horrific conditions in unlicensed group homes in the city that led to them being shut down. Their owner had a probation revoked. If you’ve ever had an elderly parent in a home, then this story should have you outraged that family members were living in such sub-standard conditions. No other media outlet has covered this at all.

.

You get the point. You have a newspaper here in town dedicated to taking on the tough stories.

.

But don’t take our word for it. You’ll find dozens of stories like these on the website going back for years.

Investigating local news is important to your health, your wealth, and your family.

It means you have someone watching out for politicians spending your money and raising your taxes. It means you have someone to call to look into things when you find out about wrongdoing. It means you have local reporters looking into local stories, often from tips given to us from residents who live in the area.

.

That’s what local news does for you.

.

The only way to keep government and big companies from spiraling out of control is to report on them BEFORE they happen.

.

That’s one of the things we do at Lagniappe. We give you the stories that matter BEFORE they get out of hand.

.

Listen.

.

Right now, we’re all living through history together.

We’re all focused on COVID-19. We hear it several times a day.

.

Everyday we get messages from locals worried about their families.

We understand that. We really do.

We’re worried about our families too. Just like you are.

That’s why we’ve opened up some of our stories on COVID as a public service to the Mobile and Baldwin county communities.

It’s a small gift to help you stay informed during the outbreak.

But in-between publishing stories of the pandemic, we’re still digging. We’re still watching. We’re still reporting.

Because that’s our job. Local news is where the rubber meets the road.

We’re proud of it.

And quite frankly, we’re surprised you haven’t subscribed yet.

We actually save you money when you consider what some politicians might do with your tax dollars if nobody was watching them.

.

We actually save your health when you consider what some companies might do with their toxic waste if nobody was watching them.

.

And we actually saved lives by reporting on those terrible living conditions. That wouldn’t have happened if nobody was watching them.

And to continue the hard-hitting, investigative reporting, we need support from locals like you.

You membership to the website supports local top-notch reporters who’ve spent years learning about our community and developing mountains of sources.

And that’s why we’re asking you to subscribe to our website and pay just 21 cents a day for what we think is the hardest-hitting newspaper in Alabama. For less than the price of a cup of coffee a week, you can help ensure these talented journalists continue working for you.

Remember, Lagniappe isn’t a big corporate company. We’re locals. We live here. We shop here.

.

So sign up now and enjoy unlimited access to our reporting, breaking news, award-winning opinion writing and fantastic features, as well as years of archived stories.

Your membership gets you access to our entire website, including thousands of stories already up there. And you’ll get weekly notices of new articles as we publish them. And, best of all, you have access to Lagniappe website for up to 5 devices, which will cover your entire household.

Local news matters.

Take a moment and subscribe right now by clicking the link below.

my.lagniappemobile.com

Rob & Ashley

Publishers