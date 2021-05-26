About a month after local economic development officials unveiled plans for a $350 million mixed-use industrial park at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Theodore Dawes Road, the 14,000-customer Mobile County Water Sewer and Fire Protection Authority (MCWS) has followed through on a promise to sue for what it claims is its territorial right to provide water service to the site.

As Lagniappe previously reported, developers at Burton Property Group met with representatives of both MCWS and the much larger Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) to determine which utility would provide water and sewer services to the site. MAWSS has an existing sewer line nearby, while MCWS already provides water to the Amazon Fulfillment Center across I-10.

Earlier this year, the MCWS board authorized an expenditure to run a water line to Burton’s proposed South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP), expecting MAWSS would be responsible for the sewer.

But after a meeting at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, MCWS alleges it was cut out of the deal completely. Last month, MCWS General Manager Joe Summersgill said the entire site is within territory legislatively assigned to MCWS, and MAWSS’s intrusion affects the smaller utility’s ability to repay a $1.2 million federally secured loan. On May 17, MCWS filed suit.

MCWS acknowledged it could not construct a sewer line to the property in Burton’s desired timeline, but was willing to allow MAWSS in its territory.

“Despite Mobile County Water’s exclusive legal rights to provide service within its service area, and its capability of doing so within a reasonable time and in the manner requested, MAWSS has entered into an agreement with Burton Property Group to provide the development area with water service,” the complaint reads. “In order to accomplish this illegal taking of Mobile County Water’s customer service area, MAWSS must traverse more than a mile, including over or across a state highway and multiple county roads, to run their own waterline underneath Mobile County Water’s already existing line on the adjacent property just to reach the development area.”

The complaint alleges MAWSS offered Burton Property Group “significant financial incentives … in a conspiratorial attempt to damage Mobile County Water. MAWSS has required that Burton Property Group utilize MAWSS’s water service as a condition of utilizing MAWSS’s sewer service, effectively extorting Burton Property Group into contracting for water service with MAWSS.”

MAWSS, which serves over 100,000 customers, expects to lose some 10 percent of its revenue when its largest customer, the Water Works & Sewer Board of the city of Prichard, completes a proposed well-drilling project. Reportedly, the utility also lost $6 million in payments last year because of COVID.

Last month, MAWSS Director Bud McCrory said no deal or agreement had been reached with Burton, but acknowledged MAWSS was interested in providing both services to the site and is not bound by the same territorial restrictions as rural water boards.

