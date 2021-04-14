A rural utility provider with a scant 14,000 customers is threatening to stand in the way of a $350 million economic investment lauded by public officials when it was announced last week.

Representatives of the Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority (MCWS) say the proposed 1,300-acre South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP) is within its service territory, but the much larger Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is working with the developer to cut them out of the deal.

Last week, MCWS General Manager Joe Summersgill said although the entire site is within territory legislatively assigned to MCWS, early negotiations with developer Burton Property Group revealed the smaller utility could not meet the developer’s sewer specifications within the time frame of the project. Summersgill said MCWS already has a water pipe “across the street” from the property, but an 8-inch sewer line to the Bayou La Batre Wastewater Treatment Plant would take a couple of years to construct. He offered a couple of temporary solutions, but MAWSS has an existing 8-inch sewer line nearby.

Summersgill said it appears MAWSS — which has 100,000 customers — was in its own negotiations with Burton, and at some point, decided to offer water service to the site, even though its nearest water pipe is on U.S. Highway 90, more than a mile away.

“When I first met with [MAWSS], they offered for us to buy water wholesale from them and put in a water line to serve [the site],” Summersgill said. “I said we’re not in the water buying business, we’re in the water selling business and I already have a line right out here at the property. Why would I put in [another line] here and run almost a mile down the road for $1.2 [million] or $1.5 million?”

Negotiations broke down, but just weeks before the project was announced, the parties met at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce to mediate the dispute, and Summersgill said he believes there was a compromise.

“When we left there, we were of the understanding we were going to do the water, [MAWSS] were going to do the sewer, and there was going to be some kind of agreement in place,” he said, noting he immediately made a recommendation to the board to spend as much as $800,000 on improvements to accommodate the project. “All communications have ceased at this point, but we’re continuing to run a water line because that’s what my board told me to do and that’s our understanding.”

In a statement Tuesday, MAWSS Director Bud McCrory said, “our board is working with the developer to provide water and sewer on the project” but currently, “no deal has been made nor is there an agreement in place.” During a discussion with Lagniappe last month, McCrory said MAWSS is not constrained by the same territorial restrictions of some of the rural water systems that surround it and customarily seeks opportunities to expand its footprint.

“That’s the reason we’re called the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System,” he said. “We’re not the city of Mobile water and sewer system, even though that’s who we predominantly serve … we are continuously looking to grow the system. By having Big Creek Lake [MAWSS’s 3,600-acre reservoir], we have the supply. We want to sell the supply because the more we sell, the easier it is for us to control current rates because of growth. So yeah, we’re looking to grow anywhere and everywhere.”

But MCWS board member George Callahan said the alleged encroachment may prompt a lawsuit. He believes MAWSS’s action violates a federal law protecting the service areas of agencies who owe debt to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s loan programs.

“We have a real strong interest in preventing them from doing this,” Callahan said.

Callahan, Summersgill and MCWS Board President Michael Burdine acknowledged the two utilities have worked jointly on projects in the past. But commercial customers are where the profits are in the water and sewer business, and the corridor of undeveloped property between Theodore Dawes and McDonald roads — neighboring recent developments from Walmart and Amazon — is untapped security.

Burdine was a little more explicit in his criticism of MAWSS, which he believes is cherry-picking commercial projects to fund debt service “pay for bad decisions.”

“In the chamber meeting, their attorney said they do not recognize our area and they do not even recognize our ability to exist,” Burdine said. “[Burton] said they wanted to let us in and give us a piece of the pie, but I said, ‘Wait a minute, it’s our pie. Who the hell told you you could cut up our pie?’ MAWSS has no business out here.”

The push to provide water to the logistics park comes at a time when MAWSS expects to lose its largest customer, the Water Works & Sewer Board of the City of Prichard, whenever the Prichard utility completes a project to drill its own wells. McCrory said MAWSS currently sells Prichard “tens of millions of gallons of water per month.”

According to its 2019 annual financial report, Prichard consumed some 1.1 billion gallons of treated water sold by MAWSS, or 9.8 percent of the utility’s total that year. For comparison, MAWSS’s next largest water customer, the Alabama State Docks, used 384 million gallons of water in 2019. Earlier this year, MAWSS Public Relations Manager Monica Allen said the utility had also lost $6 million in payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of Economic Development David Rodgers said it doesn’t matter who provides water to the site. Its role was to bring the parties together; the chamber was not involved in negotiations and it’s not the chamber’s decision to make, he said.

“We have several large economic development projects that have located in the county, with the most recent being the Walmart Distribution Center and the AM/NS Calvert expansion,” Rodgers said. “When working with utilities, we depend on the infrastructure experts who determine what is needed for each individual case.”