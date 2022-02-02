At times, it felt like a therapy session, the coaches offering advice on a variety of subjects, including parenting and handling adversity. There were a few funny moments, too, and there was this: the placement of the University of Alabama head football coach on the same stage — and the next seat, in fact — with the Auburn University head football coach.

All of that and more took place Tuesday night, one day before National Signing Day, or as more than one coach taking part in the Senior Bowl Summit at the Saenger Theater described it, the Other Signing Day or Another Signing Day.

Alabama’s Nick Saban and Auburn’s Bryan Harsin headlined the show along with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who served as moderator for the session with the two in-state head coaches as well as one with Penn State head coach James Franklin and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was scheduled to appear but because of weather issues in Michigan he was unable to travel to Mobile. Comedian Joey Mulinaro, best known for his impersonations of Saban, Chris Collingsworth, Ed Orgeron and others on social media videos, served as moderator for a session with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the teams leading the Senior Bowl teams this week, to open the 90-minute program.

There wasn’t a lot of Xs and Os talk during the program, though Name, Image and Likeness and transfer portal discussions were prevalent.

Here are a few highlights from the session with Saban and Harsin:

Nick Saban

“The biggest thing in the difference in the SEC is fans have tremendous passion. I think one of the things that makes it that way is you didn’t have many pro sports in the South until about 50 years ago. So people grew up pulling for Auburn or pulling for Alabama or rooting for LSU, whoever. People related to college football in a different way than they did up North. … It’s really phenomenal. It’s great for the players. They enjoy the atmosphere that they get to play in. … There’s nothing like a lot of the places we play here in the SEC.”

Asked who helped him the most along the way in his coaching career, Saban said Don James, his college coach (Kent State) who later led Washington to a national championship.

“I never wanted to be a coach. I never wanted to be a coach. We played in the Tangerine Bowl when I was a senior … and when we came back after the game — I played baseball in college too — so I was ready to go to baseball practice and Coach James called me in and said, ‘I want you to be a graduate assistant.’ I said, ‘Coach, I don’t want to go to grad school and I don’t want to be a coach.’’’ Saban decided to take the job because he was married and his wife Terry still had a year of school to complete to get her degree and James talked him into the position which he could hold while getting his masters degree. “I did it for that reason.”

Saban said it took just two games as a grad assistant to realize coaching was what he wanted to do, and he called his father after the game — which he said was the last conversation he had with his father, who died shortly afterward — and told him coaching was what he really wanted to do.

“It’s not always family friendly, but if you can go to work every day and it doesn’t feel like you’re going to work, then you’re blessed.”

“I actually tried to get the Kent State (head coaching) job, which is where I went to school. And sometimes the best deal you make is the one you don’t; I came in second. If I had won there I would probably never be here. Nobody ever wins there,” Saban added, which drew laughter from the crowd and Herbstreit remarking, “It’s his alma mater, he can say that.”

Saban said not getting the Kent State job led him to the NFL as an assistant coach. “I felt like, I’m never going to get a head coaching job if I can’t get the head job at my alma mater which may be one of the worst jobs in history.”

“It’s kind of like fighting for your country and being a mercenary. I don’t mean that in a bad way,” Saban said in describing the difference in playing professionally and playing in college.

“I liked coaching in the NFL; I love coaching in college.”

Asked to describe how college football is different today than it was five or 10 years ago, Saban said, “It’s different than it was just a year ago. A lot. I said when all these things happened, ‘Is this really what we want college football to be?’ And I think we all have to adapt to whatever the circumstance is and certainly we are doing that.”

Bryan Harsin

“One thing about the SEC, you have fanatical fans, and that’s one of the best things, because people love football. At Auburn, when you get off the bus and walk through Tiger Walk and you get to the stadium and you see the packed house, and just the support that we receive in for our program at every stadium that we play in, people just love football. … In this league, it’s just different. It’s exciting and fun to be a part of that.”

A walk-on at Boise State, Harsin’s father was a drag racer and he said he assumed he would take a similar path in life. But after working at a high school football summer camp, he began to get the bug to go into coaching. Dan Hawkins, then the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator at Boise State, talked with Harsin for an hour and a half, and after telling him about low pay and the job being a grind and all the difficult aspects about the job, he asked, “Do you still want to do this?” … Harsin’s wife pushed him to accept his first coaching job with Hawkins.

“I wouldn’t be a head football coach if it weren’t for Mack (Brown, current North Carolina head coach).” Harsin also credits Hawkins and former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen for believing him early in his career. “I owe a lot to (Brown). I realized how fortunate I am to have some great people around me and being smart enough to shut up and listen.”

“I think the pageantry of college football is just different. You’re going to do things though this game that you don’t get to experience and be there first hand like in a lot of other areas of your life. So I hope the players we coach and who go through our program, they don’t take that for granted, but they take advantage of the opportunities.”

Regarding the transfer portal, Harsin said, “Just because you had a bad day, that doesn’t mean you need to pack up and leave. Really what you have to do as coaches right now, and Coach Saban said this, it has changed in a year, is get ahead of that and explain that. You’re going to have some bad moments, let’s not make it a bad day. Try to really think through that and know that those experiences are going to get you better.”

Describing social media, Harsin said, “It’s the sewer. I tell guys, ‘Get out of the sewer, you don’t need to be on that right now.’’’