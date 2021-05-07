It only took three questions into a short press conference prior to his appearance at the “A Night with Nick Saban” fundraising event for Team Focus at the Renaissance Riverview Hotel Thursday night for the guest of honor to be asked if he had a response to comments the previous day by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Saban, meeting with members of the media before his speaking engagement, was asked what he thought of Fisher’s comment on Wednesday at a Houston Touchdown Club gathering that, “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there; don’t worry,” in response to a question as to when the Aggies might have success against Alabama, or if that would have to wait until Saban retired.

Hearing Fisher’s remark, Saban responded, “In golf?” The answer drew laughter from those in attendance and even a big smile from Saban himself.

It should be noted Saban had appeared at a pro-am charity golf event prior to the PGA Champions Tour event in Birmingham on Wednesday and perhaps thought the remarks were aimed at the golf outing. Assured Fisher was referring to football, Saban added, “I’m sure there will come a day. Was that what he was talking about? Football? He used to be on my noon-time basketball team. I guess we’re no longer partners when it comes to that.”

Saban continued, saying, “They have a really good team, a good program, and they are getting better and better all the time. There are a lot of challenges in the SEC and that is certainly one of the up-and-coming programs and he has always been a great coach and he did a great job when he was with us (at LSU) and he’s had a great career as a head coach. You know, it’s going to be a challenge for us, no doubt, when we have to play them.”

The date of that game, for those curious, is Saturday, Oct. 9 at Texas A&M.

Later Wednesday, when asked about his comment at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher admitted he had made the comment and added, “I wrote a check today that I have to cash.” Also, after his comment at the touchdown club meeting Fisher noted the respect he has for Saban and the Alabama program, but also saying it is his aim to raise the A&M program to that standard.

This is the 13th year Saban has appeared at the Team Focus event, spearheaded by Mike and Mickey Gottfried. Team Focus is a mentoring program for boys without fathers in the Mobile area.