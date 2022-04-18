Nick Saban is returning to Mobile Tuesday night for the 14th annual “A Night with Nick Saban” fundraiser for Team Focus at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel. The Alabama football coach has appeared in Mobile for the benefit of Team Focus, an organization founded by Mike and Mickey Gottfried to mentor young men without fathers, since arriving at the Capstone.

Radio personality Dan Brennan will serve as emcee for the evening and Lagniappe sports columnist and host of the “Randy Kennedy Show” on Sports Talk 99.5 will lead a question-and-answer session with Saban that will feature interesting stories and a preview of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming season. There will also be a silent auction with a variety of sports memorabilia and other items available.

“It’s remarkable that Nick Saban has chosen to be a part of this event every year since he arrived at Alabama,” Kennedy said. “In this setting in the offseason it’s easier to get him to address big-picture subjects and tell entertaining stories. It should make for a great night.”

The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person and include dinner. All tickets are tax deductible. Phone 251-635-1515 for ticket and other information.