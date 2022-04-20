For the 14th consecutive year, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban visited Mobile to serve as keynote speaker at “A Night with Nick Saban,” the annual fundraising dinner benefitting Team Focus, an organization that helps mentor young men without fathers.

Prior to speaking to the sold-out crowd in the ballroom at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel in downtown Mobile Tuesday night, Saban met with members of the media for a quick press conference just a few days after Alabama concluded its spring practice with its annual A-Day Game.

Surprisingly, only one of the questions was specifically aimed at spring practice and his team for the upcoming season, but there were questions. Here are the questions and Saban’s answers from the session:

Q: How do you feel after spring ball?

A: I feel great. I had a chance to meet with every player on our team over the last two days and it’s always good to have a little different perspective on guys and get their opinion on how did they individually created value for themselves over the last four months, whether it was academically, personally or from a football standpoint. It was good, we made a lot of progress in a lot of areas and we’ve got things that we need to work on. It’s always a challenge and we’re looking forward to it.

Q: What does it mean to you to be here and to be an inspiration to these young men?

A: I think that the reason I come here every year is because Mike (Gottfried, founder of Team Focus) does something that spurs a lot of young people and creates a lot of opportunities for young people. It’s kind of a little bit like our Nick’s Kids Foundation and he’s always supported our foundation and we’ve tried to support his. I think it’s wonderful that people are willing to serve others. That’s a big part of leadership is service. Setting a good example is one thing, being somebody that somebody can emulate is something, to care enough about other people to help them to their benefit. It’s all about service of other people. My hat’s always been off to Mike. I really appreciate what he and Mickey (Gottfried, Mike’s wife) have done for many years now to create lots of opportunities for young people.

Q: You said this spring you don’t have a lot of complainers on this team. Year in and year out, how do you change the way you address a team or talk to a team based on the personnel that you have?

A: I don’t really change. I don’t think it’s my job to appease the players. Do you think I should appease the players? I don’t think so. I think it’s up to the players to buy into the principles and values of the organization. That’s what has helped a lot of players be successful in the past. And I think that’s one of the reasons the players came to Alabama, was to try to be the best version of themselves, personally, academically and athletically. Sort of follow the principles and values that has established a culture that gives them the best opportunity to do that.

Q: This is your 14th year to come back to this event. How does it feel to come back every year?

A: I’m happy to do it. It’s probably the only thing I’ve done for 14 years — if you’ve got the math right, and I trust you on that one. I don’t think there’s any other event that I’ve done for 14 years, so that probably tells you how I feel about it right there.

Q: I talked with a young man earlier who said he wants to be part of your team in the future. What does it mean to you to hear that?

A: There are two things that make me feel good. It’s when people say, ‘I love the way your team plays,’ and the second thing is when someone says, ‘I’d love to be a part of your team,’ because that means that the things that you’ve done are projecting an image of the way people think things should be done. There are a lot of people who contribute to that. I think they all appreciate that recognition as well.

Q: What adjustments would you make to the transfer portal?

A: I’m not in a position to really say that. Everybody has an opportunity to go wherever they want to go, whenever they want to go. And if we think that’s OK for the development of young people, I guess it’s OK. But I think everyone that’s successful in life has resiliency and perseverance. And sometimes resiliency and perseverance, and we’ve had a lot of guys — Mac Jones was in the program for three years and worked and developed so he could be successful; BRob (Brian Robinson) was a fifth-year guy who didn’t play much and had a great career and now he has an opportunity to play at the next level. Somebody gave me a stat that our players have made more than $1.7 billion playing in the NFL since 2007. All those guys didn’t play when they were freshmen, they didn’t all play when they were sophomores, they didn’t even all play when they were juniors. But they all developed, and I think that’s what college is all about. You’re supposed to concentrate on your development because we’ve always said, ‘How much value can we create for young people by getting them to do the right things, by looking at college as a destination where you develop a career off the field, by preparing yourself for the day you can’t play football? And can you develop a career as a football player?’ That’s what we’ve always been able to do and we’ve had a lot of people do it very successfully and hopefully the people in our organization will buy into doing things the right way and seeing that they have an opportunity to do the same.

Q: I think 13 of your former assistants are now FBS head coaches. What does that mean to you and what do you hope they take away from your program?

A: I hope they don’t take anything away from it, to be honest with you (laughter). I think we’ve had a lot of great coaches. When I say a lot of people have contributed to our success it’s because we have, a lot of the coaches and a lot of the people in our administration. And those guys all did a great job for us because they wanted to create an opportunity for themselves and I’m really happy for them that they are able to do it. I also think it’s important that they be who they are. That’s the first thing that I tell them when they ask me for advice when they get a job. I say, ‘You’ve got to be who you are; be yourself, be what you believe in and get other people to believe in it so that it gives you the best chance to be successful.’ I think a lot of them have done a great job where they are and I’m happy for them because they did a great job for us.

Q: Is the offensive line one of the most difficult units to coach to get them all on the same page?

A: Offensive line is challenging because people have to work together and I think you have to have the right kind of intangibles in the group when it comes to toughness, discipline, wanting to finish. You kind of establish those kind of intangibles at that position. But I also think technique is very, very important. All positions have technical aspects that are important, but offensive line is challenging because you have to have five people working together.

Q: How has your opinion changed or evolved concerning NIL (name, image and likeness) began?

A: It really hasn’t changed at all. I said in the very beginning that the concept of name, image and likeness for players to go out and get representation and work and make money using name, image and likeness is a good thing for the players. I think that was the original intent. Now people have started these collectives that raise money to create opportunities for players. I think that was an unintended consequence. We didn’t do that last year and our guys made more money than anybody in college football on their own, representing themselves, creating a good image, being good players, creating value for themselves. So we’re going to do the same thing but we’re going to give everybody the same opportunity. Everybody in the organization will have the same opportunity, then they can go earn as much as they want. We give everybody the same medical attention, we give everybody the same nutrition, we give everybody the same academic support. They have the same scholarship and we’re going to give them the same opportunity in name, image and likeness, then they can go earn what they want. I don’t know if that’s a sustainable model for me to start picking and choosing who gets what opportunities.