Management at Mobile’s Saenger Theater has postponed its upcoming 13-film summer movie series due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The move was made “out of an abundance of caution,” ASM Global spokeswoman Mary Lee Gay wrote in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“We had a plan and we were working with the (Mobile County) health department,” she said in a phone interview. “We just felt like it wasn’t the right thing to do ethically.”

Gay said the theater had planned to open for the series at 31 percent occupancy, but with cases on the rise across the state and locally, management backed away from the plan and made the “difficult” decision to postpone the annual series.

“We felt like things were going in the wrong direction and we didn’t want to perpetuate that,” she said. “We’re all disappointed. We didn’t want to make this decision.”

Despite the postponement, the theater does plan to reschedule the series, though it might not be all at once and may instead be planned when there are gaps in the schedule once it’s safe to proceed with live events.

“We’ll work it into the schedule when it’s safe to do it,” Gay said. “We may not be able to find a 13-week period to this all at once. It’s still something we’re able to do safely.”

The series was supposed to start on July 19 with National Lampoon’s Vacation. It was slated to end on August 30 with Jailhouse Rock.