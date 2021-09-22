Photo | Mike Kittrell

It has been a tough start to the season for the St. Paul’s Saints, a different season for the perennial powerhouse to be sure. But there is momentum building, and a big part of that momentum came last Friday night at E.E. Delaney Stadium.

Needing a win, especially a Class 5A, Region 1 win, the Saints entertained then-No. 5-ranked Faith Academy, led by Florida commit Shemar James, in a region matchup. A loss would have been damaging. But on the soggy footing following lots of rain earlier in the day, St. Paul’s held its ground, picking up a 10-7 victory over the Rams.

With the victory, St. Paul’s claimed Lagniappe Team of the Week honors. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was a really good football game between two pretty good teams, but if there was ever a time where we had to step up and play a real good football game, tonight was probably it,” St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask said. “There was just a lot of pressure on our kids and a lot of pressure on the whole program to be quite honest with you, because of what’s happened the last couple of weeks.

“But I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a win than I am this one, and that includes state championship games and everything, because of the way we won. We won it with great defense and the offense just refused to lose. I’m just really proud of our kids and my coaching staff. We took a lot of flack and we made some changes. But that bunch in blue believed in what we asked them to do. We were an entirely different team tonight.”

Both teams looked to the run as the main form of attack, and St. Paul’s had a pair of runners — Tyjuan Able and Jaylen Sutton — who were ready for the task. The duo hammered at the Rams’ defensive front all night long, keeping drives alive and picking up tough yards.

St. Paul’s scored first on a 35-yard Grayson Myles field goal early in the second period. That’s where the score stood at halftime. In the third period, following a fumble recovery at the Rams’ 25, Able had carries of 3, 4 and 8 yards before covering the final 10 yards for a touchdown that put the Saints in front 10-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Faith scored its only touchdown on a 21-yard run following a high snap on a punt attempt that lost 29 yards and was recovered at the St. Paul’s 21. On the first play from scrimmage, Faith scored a touchdown to make it 10-7.

“I thought the offensive line came together and did some good things and [quarterback] John Wallace Holliday played well,” Mask said. “We’ve got two good backs … I just can’t tell you how proud I am of our kids. It was just a great win for us. This gets us back in the race.

“I still think there’s a lot of good football left in this team and a lot of good football left to play. I wasn’t ready to throw dirt on them, but a lot of people were. This got us back in the race.”

St. Paul’s will take this week off but returns to action on Friday, Oct. 1 against Satsuma in a region tilt on its home field. The Saints are 2-3 overall and 1-1 and in fourth place in Region 1 standings. The Saints played ranked teams in each of its first five games — McAdory, Spanish Fort (both 6A), Williamson, UMS-Wright and Faith Academy.