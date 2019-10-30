Alabama’s highest paid cabinet member is Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar, according to a review of salaries between 2015 and 2019. In the fiscal year ending Sept. 31, Azar took home an average of 32.3 percent more than Gov. Kay Ivey’s other 21 cabinet members, who are responsible for personnel and budgets in a host of departments from transportation to corrections.

An anomaly among her peers, State Personnel Director Jackie Graham explained that Azar’s salary was one of several adjusted by former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2015, after the Legislature removed a salary cap and approved a pay range for cabinet members and executive staff. But unlike the others, Bentley set Azar’s salary at the top of the range.

“We did a study for Gov. Bentley in 2015 when we were moving from that statutory maximum of $91,000 to the range concept,” Graham said. “When the law changed, Bentley assigned [Azar] the maximum rate, and that maximum rate has been adjusted by 3 percent and 2 percent [for cost of living]. There was a significant increase when the law changed … but he appointed her to the maximum range, the highest range in the state pay plan.”

Azar is among a group of 11 cabinet members whose appointment predates the Ivey administration.

The law increased Azar’s pay from $142,984.80 in 2015 to $201,258.80 in 2016 — a 40 percent increase — and she has since been awarded the same cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) authorized for all state employees. Since 2015, her total pay has increased 48.8 percent.

Other cabinet members, notably Mac Gipson, Jim Ridling and Lee Sentell, also enjoyed significant increases as a result of the 2015 law. Since then, their salaries have increased roughly 85 percent, 90 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

“All three were at the $91,000 cap, so they did receive large increases at that time,” Graham explained. “Right or wrong that’s the salary [Bentley] set in 2015 when he placed them in those salary ranges. They were at $91,000 and theirs were more significant than some of the others who had been exempted from statutory maximum.”

Among the exempt was Fitzgerald Washington, secretary of the Department of Labor, who took home $140,258.80 in 2015. Since then, his salary has increased roughly 15.6 percent to $162,233.10, including COLAs.

For the first time in 10 years, all state employees received a 3 percent COLA in 2018, which was bolstered by an additional 2 percent COLA last year. For the 2020 budget passed in May, public school employees were awarded a 4 percent pay raise, which went into effect Oct. 1.

At the Alabama Medicaid Agency, Azar is responsible for the largest departmental budget in the state. At roughly $6.5 billion, more than 70 percent of revenues come from federal sources.

Prior to Act 2015-309, salaries for cabinet members and executive staff had not been changed by statute in nearly 46 years, according to information provided by Graham. At the time, they were limited to $35,000 annually for the governor’s cabinet and appointed department heads, $30,000 for assistants and $25,000 for staff in the office of the Governor.

“We did a salary survey of similar positions … in other states and looked at what the market would be, and a lot of our positions were below market,” said Graham, noting that despite the statutory limitations, increases in the interim had been approved on a case-by-case basis by the Legislature. “So we were going to bring them up to the market salary at that time and what we did, the Personnel Board determined ranges.”

Ranges, the personnel office determined, eliminated “one size fits all” salaries and allowed the governor to have greater flexibility when setting salaries instead of being bound by an unreasonably low cap. Within a range, the governor may also consider prior experience, education and responsibilities of potential appointees when choosing an appropriate step.

Transparency was also touted as an additional benefit, as interagency pay agreements became unnecessary, cabinet members were listed on their agency’s payroll and the system instituted “a standard compensation system based on roles and functions.”

A list of pay ranges approved by the Legislature for cabinet members and executive staff can be accessed by clicking here.

Within Gov. Ivey’s administration, it appears no one earns the maximum salary of $216,204. Instead, Ivey herself took home $123,525.80 in fiscal year 2019, while her highest paid staff member, Chief of Staff Jo Bonner, earned a monthly salary equivalent to $158,974.20 per year. Bonner was hired by Ivey in January. In comparison, his predecessor Steve Pelham took home $189,348.40 in fiscal year 2018.

Ivey’s office declined to answer questions about the salaries, deferring instead to the Personnel Department.

Still, none of Ivey’s cabinet members or executive staff are within the state’s top 20 highest paid public employees. That distinction largely belongs to executives of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA), the state’s pension plan. Fourteen of the top 20 highest salaries are paid at the RSA, which managed $38.5 billion in pension investment funds in 2018, according to its most recent comprehensive annual financial report.

There, CEO David Bronner took home $754,114.98 in fiscal year 2018, nearly twice as much as the $397,539.28 awarded to the state’s second-highest paid employee, Deputy Director Donald Yancey. RSA executives occupy the top five spots in employee pay, while the sixth-highest paid public employee, Alabama State Employees’ Insurance Board CEO William Ashmore, earned $302,934.34 last fiscal year.

Alabama’s entire cost for an estimated 33,000 full-time public employees last year was more than $1.6 billion. The following photos show the name and title of each cabinet member, along with the year of their appointment and fiscal year 2019 salary.