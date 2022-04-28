The former site of Mobile County Public School System’s (MCPSS) largest elementary school 50 years ago is under contract by Alabama Power.

The Mobile County Board of Education approved an $89,000 land purchase agreement with Alabama Power for 10 acres of land on Marion Street during a meeting on April 25. The sale is scheduled to close by the end of September.

The property is where the old A.F. Owens Elementary School and adjacent Owens School Park were located. The school once stood north of the old Orange Grove housing community and was at one point Mobile County schools’ largest elementary school.

According to a 1969 state directory of schools, Owens Elementary was enrolling 1,229 students and had 37 teachers, making it the largest of 21 primary schools at the time.

Owens Elementary was built in 1932, according to a profile shared on the Robbins Elementary School’s website. Robbins Elementary in Prichard bears the namesake of William Douglass Robbins who acted as Owens Elementary’s principal from its founding in 1932 through his death in 1963.

The school was closed in 1975, four years after Alabama schools were desegrated. The property was leased by the Mobile Community Action for its Head Start program for a number of years, according to MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips. She said the building was demolished at the same time 800 units were torn down in the Orange Grove Homes community.

Orange Grove Homes was at one point the city’s largest housing community. The project was heavily flooded by storm surge during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and shut down shortly afterward. The site has been rebuilt with roughly 247 units.

Alabama Power spokesperson Beth Thomas said the acquisition is a strategic move for future infrastructure improvements.

Alabama Power has an electrical substation less than three blocks from the property at the north end of Jackson Street North as well as 6 acres of undeveloped land between Conception Street Road and Interstate 65.

“Owning this additional property is helpful as we consider future improvements to our infrastructure and work to provide safe, reliable service to our customers who depend on us,” Thomas said.