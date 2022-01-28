SUBMITTED — South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) was recently awarded a $25,500 Five Star & Urban Waters Restoration grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). The funds will be used for the restoration and enhancement of 60 acres on Fish River to create a nature preserve that showcases the habitats and plant communities native to coastal Alabama.

Restoration activities on the property, known as Fish River Nature Preserve, will include forestry mowing, controlled burning and invasive plant treatment and removal. These activities will reduce invasive species, increase native flora and fauna, and promote Longleaf pine habitat. Additionally, restoring the acres will allow easier access for trail construction and maintenance and the installation of educational signage, a pavilion, composting toilets, benches, tables, and other low impact infrastructure.

“SALT purchased this property in 2019, and since then we have had one round of invasive plant treatment, have worked on the trails, and installed some plant i.d. signage” Connie Whitaker, SALT executive director said. “With this grant, we will be able to conduct large-scale invasive plant treatment and removal and a controlled burn regimen.”

Ultimately, Fish River Nature Preserve will be a new site where community members can go to learn about coastal habitat, watershed connectivity, local flora and fauna, as well as how their actions on land affect the waterways around them. SALT will offer guided walking tours, volunteer opportunities, and outdoor classroom space for youth and community groups.

“We hope to engage up to 125 community volunteers who will take the knowledge they gain from participating in restoration activities back to their families and friends, encouraging others to become better stewards of the land,” Whitaker said. “Education and engaging the public will benefit all of us, in the long run. It is true that we conserve only what we love, we love only what we understand, and we understand only what we are taught. That is indeed part of our mission at South Alabama Land Trust.”