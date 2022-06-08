Mobile’s Chris Samuels, a consensus All-America offensive tackle at Alabama (1996-99) is among the players included on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Monday.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame jointly announced the names on the 2023 ballot, including 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Samuels won the Jacobs Trophy his senior season at Alabama, symbolic of the SEC’s best blocking lineman. He also won the Outland Award that year and was a consensus first-team All-Southeastern Conference and All-America selection. He was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders), who traded two first-round picks (12th and 24th) as well as a second- and fourth-round pick to move up in the draft order to take Samuels.

Prior to arriving at Alabama, Samuels was a standout at Mobile’s Shaw High School.

Others included on the FBS players’ ballot are Auburn linebacker Greg Carr and Alabama defensive back Antonio Langham. Troy’s Larry Blakeney is on the list for FBS coaches. Other players on the FBS list include Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, Alex Smith, Tim Couch, Peter Warrick, Ron Rivera, Luke Kuechly, Dwight Freeney, Josh Heupel, Garrison Hearst and Marshawn Lynch. Other FBS coaching candidates include Mark Richt, Frank Solich and Paul Johnson. On the College Division list, players include Troy defensive lineman Al Lucas and Troy defensive back Freddie Thomas. College Division coaches nominated include former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer, who coached at Central Michigan, and Louisiana Tech’s Maxie Lambright.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

Here are brief bios of players and coaches who have local or state associations:

Gregg Carr, Auburn, linebacker: 1984 consensus first-team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete; three-time first-team All-SEC pick; 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year; twice led Auburn in tackles, helping the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.

Antonio Langham, Alabama, defensive back: 1993 unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award; led Bama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 national championship; three-time All-SEC selection; Tide’s all-time leader in career INTs (19).

Chris Samuels, Alabama, offensive tackle: 1999 unanimous first-team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient; two-time first-team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title; SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season.

Larry Blakeney, Troy (1991-2014): All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history; four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles and seven FCS playoff appearances; led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Al Lucas, Troy, defensive lineman: Two-time first-team All-American (1998-99) and winner of the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award as the nation’s top defensive player; two-time first-team All-Southland who led the Trojans to two conference titles.

Freddie Thomas, Troy, defensive back: Two-time first-team All-America selection (1986-87) and helped lead Troy to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1987; two-time first-team All-Conference pick; named team captain in 1987.