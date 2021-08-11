Former South Alabama outfielder Michael Sandle, who was selected in the 10th round of the recent Major League Baseball Draft by the Houston Astros, collected his first hit as a professional player on Aug. 3.
Playing for the Fayetteville, N.C., Woodpeckers, the Astros’ Low Class A franchise, Sandle rapped a double in the Woodpeckers’ 10-0 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals. The baseball — his first hit was a double — was retrieved by teammates and Sandle gained possession of the ball, which later had information noting the significance of the ball written on it. The printing reads: 8/3/21, First Pro Hit, Fayetteville, N.C., Michael Sandle.
