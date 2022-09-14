The family of cold-case murder victim Sandra Cassidy Williams has filed a complaint against Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich alleging she is withholding trial records from them. However, Rich told Lagniappe releasing those records has the potential to derail the case.

Judy Barfield, a sister of Williams, who was murdered in 1980 when she was 19, filed the complaint on Sept. 8 in Mobile Circuit Court, seeking a judge’s order to compel Rich to release a number of documents pertaining to a March 2020 mistrial of Williams’ accused killer.

Willams’s body was discovered in a cul-de-sac on Clemente Court in Toulminville in September 1980, several miles from her residence on Azalea Road. Investigators at the time said she had been raped and stabbed to death.

After nearly four decades, a Mobile County grand jury handed down a murder indictment on Aug. 30, 2019, against Mobile resident Alvin Ray Allen, who was 61 at the time.

Local police attempted to execute an arrest warrant at Allen’s home on West Cheshire Drive two weeks later and ended up in a standoff when Allen barricaded himself and his wife inside.

The couple eventually voluntarily surrendered peacefully. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Sept. 10, 2019, and released under electronic monitoring on a $100,000 bond.

A jury could not reach a verdict during Allen’s initial March 2020 trial, resulting in a mistrial. One major setback during the trial was when Judge Brooks threw out statements Allen made to police following his arrest due to police not informing him of his Miranda rights. A new trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 14 of this year.

Barfield alleges Rich made commitments in open court to provide their family with the trial transcript but has “failed or refused to do so.” She is seeking a copy of the court transcript and all reports and investigative materials she claims were promised to them, according to the complaint.

Barfield has requested a hearing before Circuit Judge Ben H. Brooks to discuss the issue. They also want Rich to pay the court costs incurred in pursuing the complaint.

Attorney Richard R. Williams, who represents Barfield, told Lagniappe the trial transcripts are not available through the Mobile County Circuit Clerk’s Office and only in the possession of the DA and Allen’s defense attorney, Dennis Knizley.

A note written by Williams’ mother, Virginia West, to Judge Brooks filed with the court on Jan. 27, 2022, indicates Brooks told Rich “at least three times” the family could be supplied “everything that went on in the last trial.”

West, who lives in Pensacola, wrote, “Ms. Rich keeps saying every time I come to Alabama she will get it for me, but it never happens.”

But according to a March 2022 letter, the family is interested in postponing their case until Rich leaves office on Jan. 1, 2023.

“What is the possibility of a continuance until Ms. Rich is out of the office and we can get a district attorney that will fight for justice for Sandy?” West wrote.

Rich announced earlier this year she would suspend her re-election campaign and endorsed her chief assistant, Keith Blackwood. Blackwood won the Republican nomination and will face Democratic nominee Moshae Donald in the November election.

According to West’s letter, Williams’ family has been left with unanswered questions following the first trial. West claims there is a lack of motivation to see the case retried and confusion over what evidence the state has access to. West says some evidence has been lost, including the murder weapon.

West claimed Rich does not want to try the case again and has indicated she will make a plea deal if Allen accepts it.

“That’s not what I want, and I told her that,” West wrote. “Judge Brooks, I have had to live with this case for almost 45 years and I would like this case tried again. I am willing to accept the outcome.”

In a letter to Judge Brooks sent from Brasfield earlier this year, she claimed Rich was offering Allen time served on his ankle monitor, which he has had for three years. No documentation has been provided that either supports or refutes that claim.

West wrote she does not want a plea deal because she wants Allen to spend time in prison.

“I want justice for my daughter,” West wrote.

According to West, the family believes they have been misled as to how the jury voted during the initial trial. She said Rich claims 11 were in favor of acquitting Allen, while one was in favor of a conviction. Letters from Barfield to the DA’s office indicate the victims’ family has even requested information on notes from the jury.

RICH RESPONDS

In a phone interview, Rich acknowledged she promised the records to the family, but said there was a caveat that she would do so “at the appropriate time,” which she explained was after the case is concluded.

Rich said with an upcoming trial date, releasing the transcripts could be used as ammunition by the defense to claim witnesses were coached. She said Allen has rejected the plea offer and affirmed the family was displeased with what had been extended. However, Rich refrained from confirming the conditions of the proposal, saying it could taint a jury.

“Sometimes we have to do what is in the best interest of the community and not of an individual victim’s family,” Rich said.

Rich said she was unaware of the desire to postpone the trial. However, she said her office will be prepared to prosecute the case when it is time.